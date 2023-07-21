Kiffin discusses 'forever changing' chemistry that comes with transfer portal era roster-building

Jul. 20—NASHVILLE — Ole Miss has benefited from the transfer portal as much as almost any team in college football over the last few seasons. But building a team in such a manner isn't a perfect science yet by any stretch.

The Rebels had a large quantity of new players on its roster last year — including quarterback Jaxson Dart — and once again the roster features a number of new players with previous college football experience at other programs.

Roster building has been forever changed with transfer portal, with players able to come and go in the middle of a given academic year, be it right before the season, immediately after it or during the spring.

Ole Miss had a picture-perfect start to the 2022 season, winning the first seven games of the campaign before dropping five of six to end the year.

The Rebels put together the best possible roster it could last year, but it didn't come without some bumps in the road. Head coach Lane Kiffin told reporters at SEC Media Days Thursday that, with having so many new players, it can be difficult to get everybody on the same page when things go wrong.

"In professional sports, like the NBA, and you see these 'dream teams' put together. Then when the season doesn't go well, it's very challenging for them to play really well," Kiffin said. "And I think that happened some with us. ... That's a big challenge, when you have so many new guys, once things don't go the way that they want them to go, keeping everybody together, because you don't have years of that team being together."

Senior defensive end Cedric Johnson — who was one of the Rebels' representatives at SEC Media Days last season as well — spoke about building a team culture amid a constantly rotating cast of characters on the team.

"Having a consistent chemistry, I feel like it's forever changing at this point. But I feel like the guys that are coming in, they mesh well. The main goal is to win," Johnson said. " ... I feel like they're bonding well, and it's just been a quick transition for the guys, and I feel like it's been going pretty good."

Dart leading 'competitive' quarterback room?

Dart threw for nearly 3,000 yards and 20 touchdowns and ran for more than 600 yards in his first season at Ole Miss. He started 12 games in 2022, but the Rebels still brought in new pieces to beef up the room — Oklahoma State's Spencer Sanders and LSU's Walker Howard. Sanders was a four-year starter with the Cowboys and a first-team All-Big 12 pick in 2021, while Howard was a blue-chip recruit in 2022.

Kiffin was asked Thursday whether it was an open quarterback competition this fall. While he did not elaborate on the specifics of the question, he did talk about the strength of the room as a whole. Kiffin also said Sanders was at 100% health after not being at full-strength during the spring.

"I'd say it's a really competitive room, and it's in a much better shape — which is our goal as a staff for an entire roster, but each position group, to try to make them more competitive and more balanced throughout each year," Kiffin said. "And that room is by far the best it's been since we've been here. So, we're excited about camp coming up to see these guys fully healthy compete."

Record-breaking running back Quinshon Judkins, who set the program record for single-season rushing yards and touchdowns as a true freshman in 2022, spoke highly of Dart's development since the two came to campus last spring. Dart played his first collegiate season at USC in 2021.

"Definitely way more comfortable, more mature. He knows a lot more about the offense and the defenses that we face," Judkins said. "Coming into Year 2 in the SEC — it's a different conference from where he came from originally — so in his second year here, I think he's more mature and he'll be ready to face it."

Judkins' encore about becoming complete back

Judkins rushed for 1,567 yards and 16 touchdowns last season despite sharing a backfield with Zach Evans, who was drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

The next step for Judkins, Kiffin said, is improving on the little things — footwork, pass protection, etc. Those things are difficult to learn as a freshman, as things are moving at warp speed as it is. Now that he's had a full season in the SEC, Judkins is prepared to take the next step as an even more complete back.

"I think in my game, the next step is just showcasing that I can really do everything on the field as a running back. The complete running back," Judkins said. "I think I've done that last year, but now it's just taking it a step further in Year 2, with the knowledge that you have and everything else that you know. And you put all those things together, I think it'll be really good.

" ... When you're out there (as a freshman), there's things that you don't really know and that you can better your game at. So Year 2, when you put all those things together with pass protection, running routes — not even just out of the backfield but anywhere on the field — and just producing."

Quotable

"It comes from when frustration hits you. Some people become individuals, and instead of thinking for the team they think for themselves." — Ole Miss senior cornerback Deantre Prince, on the Rebels' late-season slide in 2022.

