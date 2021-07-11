England lose Euro 2020 final to Italy as Gareth Southgate's three young subs fail to score in shootout

Harry Maguire, John Stones, Jadon Sancho, Jack Grealish and Marcus Rashford - Getty

Football was almost home. With 23 minutes to go in normal time, it was almost home. In extra-time as Raheem Sterling appeared set to wriggle through on goal only to be halted by the wall that is Giorgio Chiellini, it was almost home. In the penalty shoot-out when Jordan Pickford saved from Andrea Belotti, it was almost home. And then it was gone. It was taken away.

No-one should begrudge Italy their victory, their crown in winning the European Championships. But this felt desperately tough on England given their campaign; on their young team and on 19-year-old Bukayo Saka who had the guts to take but, unfortunately, missed the fateful spot-kick, and on Gareth Southgate.

Why did it have to be penalties again for Southgate? Just why? After Euro 96 and after exorcising that demon? After no more semi-final failures? After overcoming so many mental blocks and barriers? After banishing fears and hoodoos and years of pain?

Instead it is 55 years of hurt without winning a major trophy which will roll over to 56 with next year’s World Cup in Qatar where after a semi-final loss in 2018 and a defeat in the final here England must have the resolve to go that one step further. They are so close now, they have brought back belief and hope and pride and that cannot be overshadowed. That cannot and must not be lost even if this glorious opportunity slipped away at the last.

Mistakes were made. Unfortunately and undoubtedly that was true. As against Croatia in that semi-final three years ago England scored early, scored the quickest goal every scored in a European Championship Final, but ceded control and were eventually pushed back and overpowered as Italy claimed a deserved equalising goal.

Southgate consoles Saka

Extra-time turned chaotic. England made changes, Italy were tiring but Southgate appeared to be pre-occupied by the prospect of penalties. He brought on Marcus Rashford – who briefly played right-back - and Jadon Sancho in the 120th minute but, sadly, both missed in the penalty shoot-out as England failed with the final three of their kicks. Questions will be asked why Saka, so courageous but so inexperienced, was taking the fifth one.

Given all the work England have done in this area, this brittle weakness before Southgate took over, it was confusing as was his reluctance to change his shape and personnel after Italy wrestled back the advantage. Having emphatically won the first-half, catching Italy out with a three-man back-line and wing-backs, Southgate was out-manoeuvred by Roberto Mancini in the second.

The boys of 66 remain on their own. The boys of 21 – and some such as Saka and Sancho are no older than that number – were so close to joining them and must go again. They are getting closer and closer. Now is not the time to stop believing.

Given all we have been through, given that Italy was at the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic and paid such a heavy price and given how bravely they themselves have played then they are undoubtedly worthy winners. For such a feted football nation, with four World Cup wins, this was only the second time they had won the European Championships and the first since 1968. It has come to Rome.

Luke Shaw of England celebrates

And yet it felt so different when England took the lead through Luke Shaw and his recovery – having almost lost a right leg six years ago, having been nowhere near this team at the start of the season – seemed symbolic of the rebirth under Southgate. But it was simply not to be.

It was messy and at times ugly outside and inside the stadium, there was no getting away from it, no matter how we want to laud and enjoy the occasion, with fans standing in stairways, vomitories and even in the disabled areas. Some clearly had tickets but their seats had been occupied. Some clearly did not.

But it was pandemonium in a more joyous sense inside two minutes as England broke through a superb, sweeping move started and ended by Shaw after they broke from defending a corner with the wing-back switching the ball infield to Harry Kane who had the vision to quickly sweep it wide to England’s other wing-back Kieran Trippier. The Italian defenders stood off and Trippier picked out Shaw across the penalty area who half-volleyed powerfully into the turf with the ball skidding up sharply, kissing Gianluigi Donnarumma’s near post and flying into the net. Southgate calmly punched the air while, surreally, David Beckham and Tom Cruise fist-bumped in the Royal Box.

It was Shaw’s first goal for England and his celebration was as raw as the crowd reaction. And to think Harry Maguire had nervously conceded the corner in the first place with a miscued backpass to Pickford.

Italy were struggling and could not cope after Southgate sprung a surprise by re-instating the 3-4-3 and, for the 37th time in row, picked a different team. It was the best half hour England had played in this tournament with Declan Rice – who ran his heart out – dominant and Mancini looking shocked.

The winners, the formidable and exciting Italian side

Finally, though, Italy began to slowly turn the screw as they gained momentum through keeping the ball and, especially, through Marco Verratti while Federico Chiesa served warning of what was to come when he drove a low shot just past the post from 20 yards. It would be Chiesa, direct and threatening, who would go on to be England’s tormentor.

As the rain continued to fall the pace did not relent. And neither did the commitment. It was edgy, it was raucous, it was committed, it was untidy. It felt like anything could happen. It felt just like what a final should be.

Italy were out early for the second-half. That said it all and the initiative was theirs. Wave after wave forced England back with Pickford screaming at his defenders to push up as they dropped to the edge of their own area. This was starting to have an ominously familiar feel; what Southgate’s assistant Steve Holland has referred to as the “slow death”. And England were eventually skewered.

Italy won a corner with Verratti, of all people given he is 5ft 4in, throwing himself to head goalwards in front of John Stones and with Pickford pushing it onto the post. The rebound fell to Bonucci who bundled it home. England had been warned.

By now there was also an inevitability of extra-time and, sadly, there was an inevitability of a penalty shoot-out although maybe Jorginho was fortunate not to be sent off for a lunge at substitute Jack Grealish. Southgate tried to effect things; tried to stave that off but even though England took the lead in the shoot-out and even when Pickford saved from Jorginho, who is usually so deadly, as well they could not do it. Not this time. Football was almost home.

England lose on penalties to Italy

A bitter defeat for Gareth Southgate and his exciting young team, who have given the nation so much enjoyment over the last few weeks. There will be questions asked about his choice of takers: should he have given so much responsibility to three youngsters Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho? Rashford and Sancho had only been on the pitch for a couple of minutes, and there will be those who question whether that gave them enough time to get their blood flowing and all that sort of thing. But ultimately, they did their best and there's a fair bit of luck involved. Hard lines, also for Jordan Pickford: if you stop two pens in a shoot out then you could reasonably expect to be on the winning side.

'If you are Sterling or Grealish, you cannot have a young kid go ahead of you' - How football reacted to England's Euro 2020 final defeat | @SamJDean, @TomJGarry, @NickSquires1 in Rome and @andreavogt in Bologna https://t.co/xPz4B3487X — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) July 11, 2021

The other disappointment of the evening (although, like losing in a shootout, hardly a shock) was England's fans being beastly beforehand, both in central London and those who stormed into the stadium.

A Uefa statement said: "We strongly condemn the behaviour of a group of people that forced their way into Wembley Stadium before the EURO 2020 Final. This is entirely unacceptable. These people are an embarrassment to the England team and to all of the true fans who wanted to enjoy one of the most important matches in our history. We will work with the relevant authorities to take action against anyone who is identified to have illegally forced their way into the stadium."

Farewell, then, to Euro 2020

Oliver Brown writes

England's four-week Euros thrill ride derailed in the most wretched fashion

More reaction

Don’t get the criticism of players like Sterling ‘letting’ Saka etc take a penalty. What do they expect them to do? Say “no Mr Southgate, I have played more games than this young man, I shall take a penalty.” — Nick Miller (@NickMiller79) July 11, 2021

Do not racially abuse those players tonight ! — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) July 11, 2021

Italy were the better side tonight. They deserved it. They have been brilliant at this tournament, too. They managed the game better, were more aggressive with their substitutions and when they were on the ropes, their big players stepped up. — Oliver Holt (@OllieHolt22) July 11, 2021

How are we even analysing penalties to this extent when Jorginho, one of the best takers in the world, missed his kick. It might not be a lottery but it’s hardly the height of science — Matthew Stanger (@MatthewStanger) July 11, 2021

Classy message from Jonny Wilkinson

Congratulations @EnglandFootball for a truly immense campaign that, I feel, has inspired and united in unbelievable ways. A massive thank you to each and everyone of you. — Jonny Wilkinson (@JonnyWilkinson) July 11, 2021

'Football is going to Rome'

Gary Lineker signs off the BBC's coverage with the line: 'Football is going to Rome'

That's an emotional killer.

Roy Keane

Keane said that senior players such as Raheem Sterling and Jack Grealish should have stepped up to take spot-kicks ahead of Saka.

If you are Sterling or Grealish you cannot sit there and have a young kid go ahead of you," said Keane. "You can’t sit there. That must be hard to take. You have to get in front of the young kid and say ‘I will step up before you.'"

Gareth Southgate

"Hugely disappointed. They have run themselves into the ground. They got further than we have gone for so long. Lots of disappointed faces.

It is down to me. I decided, based on penalties in training. Penalties is my call and it totally rests with me. We were well prepared.

Opportunities to win a trophy like this don't come along very often.

I am sure in a few days it will be possible [to take positives]."

Over to Sam Dean:

“That is my responsibility,” said Southgate. “I chose the guys to take the kicks. I told the players that nobody is on their own in that situation. We win and lose together as a team. They have been tight throughout and that’s how it needs to stay.

“It is my decision to give him [Saka] that penalty. That is totally my responsibility. It is not him or Marcus or Jadon. We worked through them in training. That is the order we came to.

“Marcus and Jadon have been by far the best in the lead in [to the game]. It was a gamble [to bring them on] but if we gamble earlier we maybe lose the game in extra time.”

Southgate said his side’s lack of composure on the ball was their major problem in the second half, when Italy came back into the match.

“We did start well,” said Southgate. “Our system worked really well against theirs. They were bound to have a spell where they came into the game. We didn't keep the ball well enough in that initial period in that second half. That was the area of the game. It was our lack of composure in possession that turned the game.”

Gary Neville

Gary Neville called for the country to rally around Bukayo Saka after the teenager missed the crucial penalty in England’s shootout defeat against Italy.

“It is heartbreaking for the boy,” said Neville on ITV. “The whole nation is going to need to cuddle him. Everybody has loved this boy for the past few weeks and they will love him in the next few weeks. He has been absolutely brilliant.

“Gone are the days when we criticise players for missing a penalty. Fifteen or 20 years there might have been a scapegoat. That is not going to happen this time.

“We have got a lot more mature. They are human beings and they need to be looked after. They cannot be assaulted or abused.”

Ian Wright, who has a close relationship with Saka, praised the Arsenal winger for being “brave enough” to take the crucial penalty, while Roy Keane said the 19-year-old will be better for the gruelling experience.

“He is a child and I guarantee he will be better for it,” said Keane. “It is all part of growing up, I am afraid.

“No team deserved to lose. It is not a night to be critical of any England players or Gareth Southgate or the staff. Both goalkeepers made some brilliant saves. You have to lose to win. These players will be better for it, it’s a tough night but you have to take your medicine and move on.”

Penalty shootout blow-by-blow

Berardi took the first kick for Italy and sent Pickford the wrong way with his left-footed effort to put them 1-0 up.

Kane levelled for England with a fierce effort to Gianluigi Donnarumma's right. 1-1

Pickford put England into the ascendancy with a low save from Andrea Belotti's second kick for Italy. 1-1

Harry Maguire put the Three Lions 2-1 up with a perfect kick that rippled the roof of the net.

Bonucci made it 2-2 as he found the back of the net, just beating Pickford after a stuttered run up.

Rashford, with virtually his first kick of the match, hit the outside of the post after a stuttered run-up to leave it 2-2 after three kicks each.

Federico Bernardeschi put Italy 3-2 up as he went down the middle.

Italy were on the brink when Sancho, another player brought on for the shoot-out, saw his effort saved by Donnarumma. Still 3-2

Jorginho had the chance to win it for Italy but Pickford got down to turn his spot-kick on to the post. STILL 3-2

Saka had to score with his next kick to keep England alive, but it was saved again by Donnarumma, and that was that: 3-2

More reaction

Good opportunity for Arteta to make Saka feel that Arsenal are his home and where he will be looked after, against the world. Ferguson did it brilliantly with Rooney and Beckham post-tournaments. Think Italy worth it over the 120 anyway, too much fear from England. — Daniel Zeqiri (@ZeqiriDan) July 11, 2021

Painful, sure. But there IS consolation in knowing that the best team in the tournament has won the trophy. Well done Italy. #Euro2020Final pic.twitter.com/ypd1AzCBZq — Danny Kelly (@dannykellywords) July 11, 2021

Saka, red-eyed, looking at his medal. I can't — Vithushan Ehantharajah (@Vitu_E) July 11, 2021

Alan Shearer says

Harry Kane had one touch in the 18 yard box... all match.

10:25 PM

More reaction

Tough to take, but the England players and manager have given joy and hope in tough times.

Missed three penalties on the trot, including two from players specifically brought on to take penalties.

But the honest appraisal is that Italy were the better team over 120 minutes. — John Etheridge (@JohnSunCricket) July 11, 2021

you know, it's entirely possible that those were the right five penalty takers in the right order, and they just... missed — Jonathan Liew (@jonathanliew) July 11, 2021

Henderson, Grealish & Sterling should’ve taken pens. Mad to have young subs with all that pressure. I get that there was a plan, but it’s so much to heap on young, green shoulders — Tom Edwards (@tomedwards) July 11, 2021

Italy deserved it. But this England team have got me into international football again. — Lawrence Booth (@the_topspin) July 11, 2021

Harry Kane

"Worst feeling in the world. Wasn't our night but a fantastic tournament. We are on the right track. Playing a very good side. Maybe we dropped a bit too deep, that can happen when you score early, you try to soak it up. They didn't have too many chances, and it was 50-50. We grew into it in extra time.

"You have got to hold your heads up high. Anyone can miss a penalty. We win together, we lose together. Them boys will grow from this."

10:18 PM

The mighty Italians

come up to collect their trophy. They deserve it, for tonight, and across the tournament. Hard way for England to lose but they can take heart from the fact that they went down to a top outfit.

The winners, the formidable and exciting Italian side

10:18 PM

Arsenal also

Football can be so cruel.



But for your personality. For your character. For your bravery...



We’ll always be proud of you. And we can’t wait to have you back with us, @BukayoSaka87 :heart: pic.twitter.com/a6fVTb0y1j — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 11, 2021

Captain consoles the youngster

Bukayo Saka of England is consoled by teammate Harry Kane

10:14 PM

If you can stand it, here are our player ratings

England vs Italy, Euro 2020 final player ratings: Penalty heartbreak at Wembley - but who stepped up to the mark?

Heartbreaking. Congratulations @Azzurri on a great victory.

@England, you’ve all come so far, but sadly this time it wasn’t our day. You can all hold your heads high, and be so proud of yourselves — I know there’s more to come. W — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) July 11, 2021

England's players come up

to get their runners-up medals. The Italy guys form a guard of honour, Southgate and Mancini embrace.

Fair play to Italy. They probably deserved it on the night. Great tournament for them. On England - I never thought I'd see them win a major tournament and now I'm sure I will. Love this squad of players and Southgate is the perfect manager for them. — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) July 11, 2021

More from Alan Shearer on BBC

"You have got to give Mancini and his players huge credit because they took a battering in the first half and he changed it around, he made the changes that needed to be made, he allowed Insigne to float a little bit more in the second half, they got on the ball, they couldn’t get in the little pockets in the first half, they did in the second half, and that was the difference - they found a way, as they did do in the semi-final, as they did do against Austria.

"This is a wily old team with great experience and you have to say congratulations to them, because at times [Italy] found it tough, but they got around that.

"It’s a big ask to put two players on and say ‘you’re going to take a penalty’. The pressure it puts on those lads - you’ve no feeling of the football, you’re not involved in the game at all, and then you’re put in that situation, it’s a big, big ask."

Some stats

England have won just 2/9 of their major tournament shootouts, the lowest ratio of any European nation to have been involved in three or more.

England posted their lowest possession in a game at Wembley (34.4%) since November 2016 v Spain.

And, perhaps the key, England only had one shot on target: Luke Shaw's goal.

Jamie Carragher's verdict

"My heart goes out to the players, especially those who missed the penalties. I have been there. The pressure on Sancho and Rashford was increased because they were brought on solely to take pens. It's a cruel way to lose.

"In terms of how the game went, there should be no criticism of how England approached the game - even when ahead. They followed the template which took them to the final. No teams were creating chances against England throughout the competition. Italy didn't create chances tonight. How many saves did Jordan Pickford make before the penalty shoot-out?

"Aside from the Ukraine game, England were not full of goals but were well organised and difficult to beat. Tonight proved a step too far against a fine, experienced Italy team."

Reactions from the BBC great and good

Jermaine Jenas: "I’m devastated. I’m devastated for the lads, for the team. They’ve put everything into this tournament. But you can’t take away what [Mancini] has done for Italy. This team didn’t even qualify for the World Cup and he has dragged them to a European Championship. It’s a horrible way for us to lose it."

Alan Shearer: "Football is a cruel, cruel game at times and now is one of those. Those boys have performed heroically for a month. It’s such a shame it has to come down to a situation like this, it’s a horrible situation to be in. I just feel for Rashford, Sancho and Saka, it’s a lot for those young boys to take on in the future and it’s so, so cruel."

Frank Lampard: "For young lads like that, in the early stages of their career, young talented players, in a group who have tried so hard to bring football home, it's going to hurt. But they stepped up, credit for stepping up, they showed something about themselves for doing that, but football is so, so cruel."

Rio Ferdinand: "It’s obviously a huge disappointment but these players have brought us a joy that my generation and below have never felt watching an England team. They lifted this country when we needed it, the morale of this country, with everything we’ve been through, so they have to take huge credit for that. But it’s a harsh, harsh game when it gets to this stage. To lose [on penalties] is a painful way to lose it."

Marcus Rashford went straight down

the tunnel. I am so sad for him, what a fine young man. He'll come again, but what a shame.

10:03 PM

Sancho's horrible moment

Jadon Sancho sees his penalty saved

10:02 PM

Let the inquest begin

I’ve loved Gareth Southgate throughout this tournament for what’s he’s said and done. But he’s had a very bad night tonight. Really poor substitutions and I can’t fathom that they’re the five you’d send up to take the penalties. It’s like he believed young players have no fear. — Evan Fanning (@evanfanning) July 11, 2021

Should he have brought on two young guys right at the very end and have them take the pens?

No recriminations, but why would you want the lads just out of tracksuits and the teen to take three of the five big kicks? You want the experience, like Henderson, Sterling, maybe Grealish. Oh well, fun few weeks. — Matthew Horton (@matthewjh) July 11, 2021

Italy have won Euro 2020

They were the best team throughout, and all things considered they deserved to win tonight. It's a desperate shame for England that it ended this way, but they gave a great account of themselves throughout.

Three subs

three pens, three failures to score. Two saved by the keeper, one hit the post.

Gareth Southgate consoles his guys. Cuddles Sancho.

Bonucci yells into the camera: "It's coming to Rome."

Rasfhord, Sancho and Saka

Three tremendous young fellers, three tremendous young footballers but it was all a bit too much in the end. England miss three in a row and Italy win.

09:54 PM

Up steps Saka

He hits it... but it is saved. England lose. Italy win on penalties.

Italy 3 England 2

Up steps Jorginho

if he scores, they win. Jordan Pickford dives low to his right and manages to push it onto the post. Jorginho misses and England are still alive.

09:52 PM

Italy 3 England 2

Sancho. To the keeper's left. It's a weak penalty. The keeper dives and palms it away. Sancho misses.

09:51 PM

Italy 3 England 2

Bernardeschi. Straight down the middle. Italy back with their noses in front.

09:51 PM

Italy 2 England 2

Rashford. takes a long time. Delays. Stutters. He takes too long. He eventually hits it.... and hits the post. Oh no. Not Marcus. Oh no.

Rashford misses

09:50 PM

Italy 2 England 2

Here comes Bonucci. Stutters. Pickford dives. He guesses correctly again but dives under it.

09:49 PM

Italy 1 England 2

Harry Maguire. Smashes it top bins. Lovely penalty! Go on Harry!

09:48 PM

Italy 1 England 1

Belotti steps up. Licks his lips. Looks nervous. Pickford dives low to his left and saves it. Good save. Poor pen.

Belotti misses

09:47 PM

Italy 1 England 1

Here comes Harry Kane. Goalie guesses correctly but Harry has put that right in the corner to the goalie's right.

09:46 PM

Italy 1 England 0

Berardi steps up. And scores. Sends Pickford the wrong way.

Jamie Carragher's tip

"Make sure you listen for the referee's whistle before you take it!"

09:45 PM

And it is Italy who will kick first.

09:44 PM

Harry Kane walks up to the referee

and there is Chiellini too. The two players embrace.

They will kick into the England end.

Hopefully not in the Waddle sense.

The teams are in their huddles

Gareth has his wee list. He speaks to the guys. He is speaking to Grealish there.

"Donnarumma is big. Hit it at his head and hope he moves out of the way," jokes Frank Lampard on BBC.

09:42 PM

Here are the men who

have contested this tense, even, seesaw match.

Italy: Donnarumma, Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Emerson Palmieri, Barella, Jorginho, Verratti, Chiesa, Immobile, Insigne. Subs: Sirigu, Locatelli, Belotti, Berardi, Pessina, Acerbi, Cristante, Bernardeschi, Bastoni, Florenzi, Toloi, Meret.

England: Pickford, Walker, Stones, Maguire, Trippier, Phillips, Rice, Shaw, Mount, Sterling, Kane. Subs: Grealish, Henderson, Rashford, Ramsdale, Mings, Coady, Sancho, Calvert-Lewin, Johnstone, James, Saka, Bellingham.

Referee: Bjorn Kuipers (Holland)

09:41 PM

Oh my goodness. How do you feel? Where's your money?

09:39 PM

120+ mins: Italy 1 England 1

Three minutes added. Italy on the attack. Di Lorenzo has it. The ball is slung into the England area... It drifts harmlessly away for a goalkick. That's going to be it.

09:38 PM

120 mins: Italy 1 England 1

Corner comes in. It flashes across the face of goal. Nobody can get it. England cannot get it back in. Italy have it.

Rashford seems to be playing at... right back. The 120 minutes are up.

Rashford wins a great tackle.

09:36 PM

119 mins: Italy 1 England 1

Florenzi down the left. Hits the cross. It screws behind for a corner. Oh England...

Henderson is coming off. Kyle Walker coming off. They say you shouldn't make a sub defending a corner...

09:35 PM

118 mins: Italy 1 England 1

England cannot get their subs on... Italy are playing it around...

09:34 PM

117 mins: Italy 1 England 1

Rashford and Sancho are coming on.

Emerson off for Italia. Florenzi on.

09:33 PM

116 mins: Italy 1 England 1

Four minutes to play. Emerson has it on the left. Bernardeschi thumps the ball at Stones, it may or may not have hit his hand but the ref clearly feels that there was nothing he could do about that from two yards.

09:32 PM

115 mins: Italy 1 England 1

Lofted into the area, and Donnarumma gathers with real authority.

Should've been cartellino rosso for Jorginho imo — Sam Wallace (@SamWallaceTel) July 11, 2021

09:31 PM

113 mins: Italy 1 England 1

Nasty clash. Jorginho slides in, catches Grealish with a really sore one, foot up on the knee. Shocking challenge. Studs up. A yellow, at least.

🤔 Opinions are divided but should that have been a red card for Jorginho for his challenge on Grealish? #ENG | #EURO2020 #ITA — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) July 11, 2021

Jorginho makes that he is badly hurt himself. I reckon that's canny - because that could easily be a red. Gets away with the yellow. Both players are now okay to carry on.

Grealish

09:29 PM

111 mins: Italy 1 England 1

England look brighter, more dangerous, younger, more lively. Italy dug in now. Sitting back.

09:28 PM

110 mins: Italy 1 England 1

Good little spell from England this. Grealish looking dangerous. Sterling has it in the box. Brilliant from Chiellini - just extends a leg at the vital, desperate moment.

09:26 PM

109 mins: Italy 1 England 1

Italy go up the other end, but it's clearly offside long before the ref / officials actually give it.

09:26 PM

108 mins: Italy 1 England 1

Now a huge moment for England. A ball into the Italy area from Kane, he clips it in.... Stones leaps heroically but misses by just a an inch with the head. Like Gazza with the long studs. Should have grown his hair longer, John.

So close from John Stones

09:25 PM

107 mins: Italy 1 England 1

Bernardeschi lashes it. Pickford parries it... Jorginho is following in... but Jordan P pounces on it. I think that was an intentional parry, if you know what I mean.

09:23 PM

106 mins: Italy 1 England 1

Belotti is just about to receive the ball when MAguire goes through the back of him. Yellow card for Harry. Freekick for Italy 33 yards out.

09:22 PM

Here it comes then!

Second half of extra time...

Half time in extra time: Italy 1 England 1

Oh England. What have you got left? One thing they have got, or rather three things, is the subs. Gareth has some nippy attacking options.

Against Croatia in the 2018 semi, England conceded in 109th minute...

Bukayo Saka of England is fouled by Giorgio Chiellini of Italy

09:19 PM

105+ mins: Italy 1 England 1

England have a freekick as extra time first half ends. Neither side was conclusively on top in that period... The ref blows the whistle.

09:18 PM

105 mins: Italy 1 England 1

Kane with a tackle in the centre circle, adjudged to have foul Jorginho. There's one minute left of this period. Locatelli crosses from the right. Maguire as solid as a rock as he clears.

09:16 PM

104 mins: Italy 1 England 1

Oh England that was so close. Walker misses a tackle, the ball comes in from the flank by Emerson ... it so, so narrowly evades the Italy forward Bernardeschi. Pickford gets something on it, it randomly hits Belotti and goes wide.

09:15 PM

103 mins: Italy 1 England 1

England's last shot on target was... Shaw's goal.

09:14 PM

101 mins: Italy 1 England 1

Grealish holds it in the Italy area. Two defenders watching him intently. He plays a little back flick that would have sent Saka, but he mis-controls.

09:13 PM

100 mins: Italy 1 England 1

England are more in this now. Italy were so on top in the last quarter of normal time. There's not been too much from either side.

09:11 PM

99 mins: Italy 1 England 1

But he is making a change now. Mason Mount is coming off, Jack Grealish is coming on. Grealish goes left, Saka central.

09:11 PM

98 mins: Italy 1 England 1

Southgate has been slow to play his hand. Not so Mancini - he is making his fifth sub. Verratti is substituted for Locatelli.

09:10 PM

97 mins: Italy 1 England 1

Di Lorenzo comes down the right. Crosses. Maguire bundles clear.

Try and win it Gareth, go on I dare you!! Bench full of attacking talent, things not working and he’s frozen — Luke Edwards (@LukeEdwardsTele) July 11, 2021

09:09 PM

95 mins: Italy 1 England 1

England have a corner... it is half cleared, it drops to Phillips, who controls with his chest, and hits it. Pulls the shot slightly. It goes wide. Decent hit though.

09:08 PM

94 mins: Italy 1 England 1

Here is a moment! Sterling gets free down the left, he has got Kane on the inside... but that man Chiellini is there to snuff it out.

09:06 PM

92 mins: Italy 1 England 1

Sterling is everywhere. Busy in defence. But not having as much say as he would like in an attacking sense.

09:05 PM

91 mins: Italy 1 England 1

Don't panic!

England have more firepower on the bench, are a younger team and Italy have lost their best attacking outlet after playing two lots of ET already. As ugly as that half was, still feels there to be won. — Daniel Zeqiri (@ZeqiriDan) July 11, 2021

09:04 PM

91 mins: Italy 1 England 1

Emerson blocks off Henderson, allowing Bernardeschi to win a corner but the ref saw the infringement.

09:03 PM

Jamie Carragher's 90 minute verdict

"I see what people are saying that England dropped off too much, but I didn’t think Italy were creating chances.

"Their equaliser came from a set-piece. The problem has been Jorginho and Verratti dominating the ball, making England work increasingly harder.

"But there is no reason to panic. The England substitutions were the right ones.

"I still feel there is joy for England on the counter-attack. Sterling has not had a chance on the break yet. He has to have at least one chance."

09:02 PM

How are your nerves?

Insigne is coming off. Belotti is coming on. It's the central attacking positions that Roberto is tinkering with.

England huddle

08:58 PM

End of 90 minutes: Italy 1 England 1

Oooh, England. They really got a time of it there. Italy were much the better side in that second half.

Gareth needs to change it up. On the upside: Chiesa, Italy's best player, had to go off injured. And both the Italian centre backs are on a yellow.

England look gutted as the equaliser goes in

08:57 PM

90+ mins: Italy 1 England 1

Italy, for once, get a little sloppy as Chiellini mis-controls. Loses it! Saka! Bukayo is going to be away here. Chiellini grabs him by the scruff of the neck and hauls him down. Yellow card!

But England barely have time to take the freekick, and that's going to be the end of 90 minutes.

08:55 PM

90+ mins: Italy 1 England 1

A minute passes. Italy build. England hanging on for the bell here. This is what we feared. England on the ropes. Cristante and Berardi down the right... cross.... danger here.. Walker heads it back to the keeper.

08:54 PM

90+ mins: Italy 1 England 1

Half way through those six minutes, it's Italy. All Italy. Italy probe. England stay in their shape. Staying back. Can the Italians create another attack?

08:53 PM

90+ mins: Italy 1 England 1

There are going to be six minutes added.

08:52 PM

90 mins: Italy 1 England 1

England have a freekick. They load the cannon and fire it at the magnificent wide open spaces of Harry Maguire's forehead. The ball can hardly miss. It rebounds from that stupendous skull into the penalty area but nobody else can get in on the act.

08:51 PM

89 mins: Italy 1 England 1

Kalvin P with a lovely tackle and drive forward, winning it and sending Sterling... but there's not really a lot else for Sterling to do other than run at the formidable banks of Italian defenders. He slips and that moment passes.

08:49 PM

88 mins: Italy 1 England 1

Sterling races into the area, surrounded by defenders, but he runs out of road and it is a goal kick.

08:47 PM

86 mins: Italy 1 England 1

Someone has got onto the pitch.

08:46 PM

85 mins: Italy 1 England 1

Bernardeschi is indeed coming on. Chiesa limps off, looking upset and annoyed.

Chiesa hurt

08:45 PM

84 mins: Italy 1 England 1

Insigne is into the book for a late one on Phillips. England have more of a toehold in this, the last three or four minutes.

The freekick is played in and it drops for Shaw, who hits a shot a long way over.

08:44 PM

82 mins: Italy 1 England 1

Shaw and Mount with excellent work down the left. They cannot produce a cross to match the impressive approach play though.

08:42 PM

81 mins: Italy 1 England 1

Chiesa coming off. And that is a huge, huge blow for Italy. He has been magnificent. Bernardeschi looks like he is coming on, but they're going to give Chiesa another couple of minutes just to see if he can run it off.

08:41 PM

79 mins: Italy 1 England 1

Chiesa rolling around in pain.

Super Jack please …. — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 11, 2021

08:40 PM

78 mins: Italy 1 England 1

Saka is chopped down. But instead of sticking it into the box with the freekick, England muck about with it. They lose it, and Chiesa breaks. England have to double, triple team him to stop him. Looks to me like Phillips has trod on his instep there. Chiesa certainly in some pain.

08:38 PM

75 mins: Italy 1 England 1

The old firm

We reckon Bonucci is signing L 4 - as in Leonardo Spinazzola, who was wearing number four for Italy before his tournament ending injury.

08:36 PM

74 mins: Italy 1 England 1

Oh it is all Italy. Cristante now into the box, trying to smuggle it through. England have enough back. Pickford looks to get it going quickly but is told to chill. Italy well on top. England need to change the energy. Maybe slow it down, cheat a bit, draw the sting. What would Italy do? Ask yourselves WWID?

08:34 PM

73 mins: Italy 1 England 1

Bonucci with a wonderful quarterback style pass from downtown, 40 yards or so, Berardi launches onto it and hits it first time.... beats Pickford to the punch but does not hit the target.

08:33 PM

72 mins: Italy 1 England 1

Saka drives forward down the right, slips to Kane, but Harry cannot give it him back. It looks England have gone 442. Sterling's out on the left, Saka on the right. Mount and Kane playing up.

08:31 PM

70 mins: Italy 1 England 1

Gareth needs to change something. Trippier off. Saka on.

08:30 PM

68 mins: Italy 1 England 1

Italy are putting England to the wheel now. Working them, making them suffer, pulling them side to side, probing at weaknesses. England stand, they look a bit punch drunk, as Chiesa twists and turns this way and that... eventually he whips a ball in and it goes wide.

Croatia scored their equaliser in the World Cup semi on 68 minutes.

08:28 PM

GOAL! Italy 1 England 1 (Bonucci 66)

It was coming. You felt it was coming, and Italy have bundled the ball in from the corner. Italy win the header at the front post. Verratti has the header, Pickford just about keeps that out. But there's the warrior Bonucci to hack the ball home by sheer brute force and determination.

Leonardo Bonucci of Italy

08:27 PM

65 mins: Italy 0 England 1

This is now a bit more like we expected/feared that it might go. Italy having loads of the ball. Time. Time. Time. Playing it around. Now they play it in. Chiesa is really hurting England. Maguire has to head behind for a corner.

Kane chasing the danger man Chiesa

08:24 PM

62 mins: Italy 0 England 1

England are gifted a corner... Stones up from the Trippier corner. Makes contact, not the best contact, but Donna has to tip it over. A secondary corner is dealt with more comfortably.

08:23 PM

61 mins: Italy 0 England 1

That's Italy's best moment! Chiesa allowed to cut in onto his right, shoots and a really good save down low from Pickford.

08:22 PM

Luke Shaw's goal from earlier

but it feels a while ago now... Italy are coming on strong now...

Luke Shaw celebrates the fastest ever goal in a Euros final

08:20 PM

60 mins: Italy 0 England 1

Italy having a spell here. Pressure, possession. Emerson handles the ball in the England area.

08:18 PM

57 mins: Italy 0 England 1

Italy's best moment. They play it from the back, they play it forward to Chiesa, who drives into the box and has a shot from a narrow angle. Half blocked, but the deflection goes to Insigne, who tries a shot from a narrower angle yet. Pickford blocks that.

Maguire with a disappointing effort, having got his mighty fivehead to a set-piece delivery.

08:15 PM

55 mins: Italy 0 England 1

Time for some Italy subs. Immobile, who has been deeply forgettable, is coming off. Berardi on. Barella, who had been booked, is off for Cristante.

Bonucci hacks Raheem Sterling down from behind and gets an inarguable yellow card.

08:14 PM

54 mins: Italy 0 England 1

Declan Rice is absolutely bossing it in midfield: breaking up attacks, driving forward. A seriously impressive performance.

08:13 PM

53 mins: Italy 0 England 1

Insigne curls inside and fires off a dreadful shot.

Kyle Walker

08:13 PM

52 mins: Italy 0 England 1

Chiesa with a lovely flowing break down the right, and a deep cross... excellent composure from Walker to nod it back to his keeper.

Walker arguably best player of the tournament? I think so. — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) July 11, 2021

08:11 PM

50 mins: Italy 0 England 1

Sterling, tracking back to help, has barged his opposite number 10, Insigne, to the ground outside the area.

Insigne himself flips the freekick over the wall, but it's well wide.

08:08 PM

48 mins: Italy 0 England 1

Sterling drives into the box and hits the deck... not given on this occasion. Bonucci and he vaguely got their legs tangled. Would have been soft but, you know, Denmark.

08:08 PM

47 mins: Italy 0 England 1

No changes. But we have our first card. Barella of Inter, for bringing down Kane.

08:06 PM

46 mins: Italy 0 England 1

No changes?

Plenty of players stood out but who is your #ENG player of the first half? #ITA | #Euro2020Final — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) July 11, 2021

08:06 PM

The players

are back out for the second half. Here's what is up for grabs.

trophy

08:05 PM

BBC have eventually caught on about the trouble before the match

Gary Lineker dutifully reads out the official statement and then makes a weak joke about him and the pundits all having a ticket.

08:03 PM

What can Mancini do at half time?

He must have been alarmed to see Trippier left in absolute acres down that right hand side on several occasions. But the damage had been done - it was KT who crossed for the goal - before he could effect any changes.

08:00 PM

Nigella can do better than salt and vinegar surely?!

Already hitting the salt & vinegar hula hoops — Nigella Lawson (@Nigella_Lawson) July 11, 2021

07:57 PM

How are your nerves?

England vs Italy, Euro 2020 final live: score, goal updates and Wembley latest

07:55 PM

Trippier's selection justified

28 - Across the 2018 World Cup and EURO 2020 combined, Kieran Trippier has created more chances than any other defender (28). Overall, only Kevin De Bruyne (36) has created more than him between the two tournaments. Reliable. #ENG #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/UM0aMtMyJ4 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 11, 2021

07:51 PM

Jamie Carragher's half time verdict

"I can’t believe how well England started. It is as impressive an opening to a final you could see from a team under so much pressure. Harry Kane has been brilliant. The Italian centre-backs are terrified from pushing too far up, and Kane is holding them off and performing the job of a playmaker - just as we have seen him do at his best for Tottenham recently.

Italy have had some decent possession in midfield, but overall they have not looked particularly dangerous. England, in contrast, look like they might score every time they attack and the counter-attacking opportunities will increase in the second half."

07:50 PM

Half time: Italy 0 England 1

England much the better side, on top, and better frankly in every department. Luke Shaw with the early goal.

Luke Shaw scores the opener

07:49 PM

45+ mins: Italy 0 England 1

Shaw, Mount and Sterling come with a nice link up. Italy defend, break, but England scramble all jets to get back and there's nowhere for Italy to go. They keep the ball alive and, with little on, Bonucci tries a hugely ambitious effort. A mile wide.

07:47 PM

45+ mins: Italy 0 England 1

Immobile has an effort. Hits it nice and crisply, Stones with an excellent block.

This is a great final. Feels like its right on the edge. Got that urgency and untidiness; and a wild atmosphere, by Wembley's pretty tame standards — Sam Wallace (@SamWallaceTel) July 11, 2021

07:45 PM

44 mins: Italy 0 England 1

Italy putting some pressure on as the half comes to a close. Trippier hoofs clear.

The referee has found four minutes to add on. England hanging on a bit here..

07:44 PM

43 mins: Italy 0 England 1

Sterling surges forward and is soon on the turf in the Italy area. Bonucci "helps" him up, by which I mean he tries to yank his arm out of his shoulder, and has a word or two with him to boot. Big Donna also shares a view.

07:42 PM

41 mins: Italy 0 England 1

Well defended by John Stones, who heads clear. Bonucci and Chiellini trudge back to their posts.

07:41 PM

40 mins: Italy 0 England 1

Mount fouls Barella and Italy have a freekick. The big men are up....

07:38 PM

38 mins: Italy 0 England 1

Emerson has chopped down Declan Rice. Looked sore.

Immobile and Chiesa not on the same page so far... Another offside.

07:37 PM

37 mins: Italy 0 England 1

Oh so close again! Shaw gets down the left and drives it across. Nobody on the end of it. Emerson clears, desperately.

07:36 PM

36 mins: Italy 0 England 1

Chiesa with a wonderful solo break there, gets away from Rice and he hits a proper scorcher with his left... just wide. Pickford wasnae getting that one.

07:35 PM

34 mins: Italy 0 England 1

Sterling and Mount with a nice counter-attacking break. Bonucci stops that. It came about, by the way, because Kane beat Chiellini in the air - and he beat him comprehensively. Even Italy's strong suits are under pressure at the moment.

07:33 PM

33 mins: Italy 0 England 1

Verratti has a chance to play in Emerson but that's a poor pass. Trippier has got Emerson well in hand.

07:33 PM

32 mins: Italy 0 England 1

England are being pushed back the last few minutes...

07:32 PM

30 mins: Italy 0 England 1

Verratti and Ingsigne with some neat, intricate play on the edge of the box. Better from Italy. But England stay firm.

07:31 PM

The M4 motorway near London is almost empty

07:30 PM

29 mins: Italy 0 England 1

A little lull in the play, England play it around. Mount loses it. Italy get a chance to play the ball among themselves. But not doing much with it.

07:28 PM

27 mins: Italy 0 England 1

Italians having a go at each other! Insigne balloons a shot, a couple of colleagues are giving him a serve.

07:26 PM

24 mins: Italy 0 England 1

Jorginho is back on. Still not moving too brilliantly.

Steady flow of ticketless fans were still rushing into stands when the opener was scored. Aisles so full, stairs blocked and the disabled area in front of the press box is packed. Paying supporters pleading with helpless stewards to get them out. Kids scared, seats stolen. Unsafe — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) July 11, 2021

07:25 PM

23 mins: Italy 0 England 1

Sterling runs at the Italian defence, well stopped by Bonucci.

07:24 PM

22 mins: Italy 0 England 1

Chiesa looking the ragazzo most likely. Busy down the right. Crosses. Cleared.

Jorginho been taken to the sidelines and the physio is still working.

For the second England #EURO2020 game at Wembley the smell of weed is oh-so strong. Are we sure they haven't issued it to some on-site VAR officials? Presume that is still being done from Nyon ... — Sam Wallace (@SamWallaceTel) July 11, 2021

07:23 PM

Tom Cruise is in the crowd

Fist bumps Becks. Guy Mowbray: "there's a few good men in there."

Really sweet that even after all these years Tom Cruise still gets an empty seat next to him for Goose. #ENGITA pic.twitter.com/oD1WndHmsZ — Matthew Highton (@MattHighton) July 11, 2021

07:22 PM

20 mins: Italy 0 England 1

Chiesa and Barella both getting frustrated, waving the arms around. It's been a hard start for the Italians.

For England, it's perfect so far. Early goal, team selection justified, looking crisp in attack, finding space. Have settled quicker. And smart about their work in their defence.

Worse still for Italy: Jorginho is down with a knock and has got the physio on.

07:20 PM

Southgate having a dream start

Not only does the wing-back to wing-back goal justify Southgate's selection, the XI that's out there now should be ideal to protect a lead and counter. — Daniel Zeqiri (@ZeqiriDan) July 11, 2021

07:19 PM

18 mins: Italy 0 England 1

Mancini has an anorak on, the rain comes down. So does the beer...

07:17 PM

16 mins: Italy 0 England 1

England doing well with their press out of possession as well. Italy look hurried and harried.

07:16 PM

The Italian fans did not enjoy that

Shaw Ital fans

07:15 PM

The Shaw goal

LUKE SHAAAAAAAAAAAWWWW!!!!!!



WHAT A FINISH! WHAT A MOMENT! WHAT A TIME TO SCORE YOUR FIRST @ENGLAND GOAL!



THE PERFECT START! THE FASTEST GOAL EVER IN A EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL!!! #ITAENG | #ITVFootball | #Euro2020 pic.twitter.com/wpNZAjOBE3 — ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 11, 2021

07:15 PM

14 mins: Italy 0 England 1

Mount looks like he's full of confidence, takes his man on, wins a corner. Trippier to deliver it from the left. Half cleared. England keep up the pressure. Italy clear this time.

07:13 PM

12 mins: Italy 0 England 1

Class from Kane as he comes deep. Fouled once. Now he comes again, beats his man with his shimmy. Finds Trippier, who is playing as a right wing seemingly, and also being left unmarked again and again. Crosses again. And England win a corner. Big Donna in nets gathers that okay.

07:10 PM

10 mins: Italy 0 England 1

Walker and Trippier combine again. The former finds the latter, decent cross, well defended

07:09 PM

Here is Luke Shaw celebrating

Luke Shaw of England celebrates

Royal seal of approval...

07:08 PM

6 mins: Italy 0 England 1

Insigne gets the freekick up, but not down.

07:07 PM

5 mins: Italy 0 England 1

Chiesa with a mazy wee run, and Luke Shaw has brought him down on the edge of the box.

07:04 PM

4 mins: Italy 0 England 1

England come again, hitting it up to Sterling, who (not surprisingly) loses out in an aerial duel with Chiellini

07:04 PM

GOAL! Italy 0 England 1 (Shaw 2)

England come down the right, they overload that flank with Walker and Trippier.... a cross to the far post and it drops for Luke Shaw. First time half volley with his left foot and there's no chance for the keeper. Trippier the man who played it. And England are ahead!

One minute and 57 seconds the goal time.

Wing-back to wing-back. Straight outta the Antonio Conte playbook #ENG — Sam Wallace (@SamWallaceTel) July 11, 2021

07:01 PM

2 mins: Italy 0 England 0

Signs of nerves for England as Harry Maguire flaps and gives away a cheap corner.

Maguire himself who clears the ball in from Insinge. And England break.....

07:00 PM

1 mins: Italy 0 England 0

The Italians kick us off, and play it back to the keeper.

07:00 PM

Players from BOTH sides

take the knee. And Italy kick off.

07:00 PM

Right then!

We are about ready.

Here's little car. It's in rainbow colours - that is a new development. Dear little car.

The teams again

Italy: Donnarumma, Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Emerson Palmieri, Barella, Jorginho, Verratti, Chiesa, Immobile, Insigne. Subs: Sirigu, Locatelli, Belotti, Berardi, Pessina, Acerbi, Cristante, Bernardeschi, Bastoni, Florenzi, Toloi, Meret.

England: Pickford, Walker, Stones, Maguire, Trippier, Phillips, Rice, Shaw, Mount, Sterling, Kane. Subs: Grealish, Henderson, Rashford, Ramsdale, Mings, Coady, Sancho, Calvert-Lewin, Johnstone, James, Saka, Bellingham.

Referee: Bjorn Kuipers (Holland)

Belted out in splendid fashoin

few whistles from the crowd that I can hear but not the wholesale trashing you sometimes get. Good solid boo at the end to be fair.

06:55 PM

Italy national anthem

incoming. WHAT a tune. The best in the business.

06:55 PM

Italy blue with

incorrectly, black shorts.

06:55 PM

The players are coming out

onto the pitch. England in their smart dark blue tracksuits and, correctly, their white shorts.

06:51 PM

Giant shirts, fireworks, dancers...

06:48 PM

Got to love this man

What an inspiration Gareth Southgate is. This is an England to be proud of. Diverse, inclusive, for all of us. https://t.co/YFJPjoPOm9 — David Schneider (@davidschneider) July 11, 2021

06:42 PM

Trouble

It's been horrible at Wembley. We have to face that. Whoever wrote that statement claiming no fans have broken in should be made to answer for it. https://t.co/wccGw06hFz — Paul Hayward (@_PaulHayward) July 11, 2021

06:39 PM

Fanzones

Surprised Dante missed this from the Circles of Hell.

06:36 PM

06:31 PM

Three Lions rings around Wembley

Atmosphere looks excellent. Lucky that Covid is all over, isn't it? Flipping hell.

06:30 PM

Alessandro Nesta speaks to Gabby on the BBC

"We have a big history in Italy. We have defensive quality. Experience."

06:26 PM

More Italian fans, via Andrea Vogt

"I am ambidextrous. England is my second home," said Charlie Rapino, an Italian music industry executive who works between London and Milan. "Whoever wins is a victory for me."

It is not just Italian expats living in Britain whose loyalties are torn, UK nationals living in Italy also face a complicated choice. Some who have been living for years in Europe find themselves now embittered over the logistical and bureaucratic difficulties they face in the wake of Brexit. The disillusionment is prompting some to cheer on Italy instead.

"Although I am a British national, an expat for 40 years, I will be supporting Italy tonight," said Paul Sears, 60, a music manager from Parma. "For my wife, children and because I'd like to see Boris Johnson's Brexit Britain deprived of any international gratification whatsoever!"

06:25 PM

News from Italia

“Hang in there, Italy needs support,” was the message Pietro Ciccone, 27, had for his compatriots in Wembley as he sipped an icy Gin and Tonic in Bologna’s main square, noting he chose the cocktail specifically and ironically for its British origins. “England is strong but we are the Azzurri! Forza Italia!”

This from Andrea Vogt in Bolonga

Italian fan enjoying a G and T

06:23 PM

There are going to be questions

One of the reasons UEFA were keen to stage the semis & final at Wembley was the UK’s ability to manage security that’s a ore-requisite of staging major events. Still, makes for an ice-breaker in the 2030 World Cup bid chat with with football’s Covid VIPs https://t.co/tf5VWweusB — Paul Kelso (@pkelso) July 11, 2021

06:20 PM

Funny from Frank Skinner

There is a nice BBC feature on the Three Lions song. Frank says that they asked the England 1996 squad if they wanted to be in the England video "and Alan Shearer said 'oh I don"t know. Can't I just sign some footballs?"

06:16 PM

Penalty possible?

Raheem Sterling... let's say was awarded a penalty in the last game. I reckon he might fancy running at the big Italian centre backs.

06:14 PM

The main man

Chiellini’s little dance at the end here is adorable pic.twitter.com/nwjt1F3JeF — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) July 11, 2021

06:14 PM

Good use of the word jib

Lack of security at Wembley is unbelievable. Fans have just rushed a disabled gate (D11) when it opened. No ticket checks until the turnstiles. Seen hundreds here without tickets trying to jib in. Remarkable contrast to security at La Cartuja in Seville. — Richard Martin (@Rich9908) July 11, 2021

06:11 PM

Kieran Trippier talks to the BBC

"We are just waiting for the whistle now. We are ready. The fans deserve all this, the support is incredible. Hopefully they can do the same for the other 90 minutes.

"Back three, similar formation to Germany. But it is not about the formation, it is about giving 110 per cent."

06:04 PM

down in the comments section of our blog, where my colleague Luke Edwards will be debating the team selection, the tactics, and all the other issues.

06:00 PM

Jamie Carragher's pre-match verdict

"I have to be honest and say I am feeling less confident about an England victory now the starting line-up is confirmed.

Southgate has got all the big calls right so far. I hope that is the case again. But this time I do not understand the reasoning for going three at the back.

Against Germany in the last sixteen, I did not agree with it, but I could understand why Southgate opted to match-up the formation.

This time, I am struggling to work out what the thinking is. What worries me most is that Harry Kane has been a different player with two quick wide men either side of him. Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka helped bring the best from Kane.

Despite scoring, Kane was not the same player against Germany. as he was in the subsequent two games.

So I am surprised with the team selection. The onus is going to be on Mason Mount to join Raheem Sterling in running beyond the Italian defence, especially when Kane drops deep."

05:57 PM

Absolutely rock solid individual

Maximum respect to Martin Peters for showing unfailing fidelity to the same hairstyle for 55 years. #theusualpleaseMario #buildup — Pete Paphides (@petepaphides) July 11, 2021

05:56 PM

Rugger man writes

I cannot speak to the

veracity of this because I don't know Nick but here you go...

Gonna be about 150,000 in here by kick off. Never seen as many get in without tickets. They’re more bothered by Covid tests than actual tickets. Two going through the turnstile for each ticket most times — Nick Goff (@nickgoff79) July 11, 2021

05:47 PM

Shame, poor Phil

Gutted for Phil Foden. So cruel — James Ducker (@TelegraphDucker) July 11, 2021

Chilwell and White are the other two lads who miss out on the big day. It seems to me needlessly harsh to have 26 in a squad but only allow 23 in the matchday party. I mean, what's the difference?

05:45 PM

The teams

Italy: Donnarumma, Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Emerson Palmieri, Barella, Jorginho, Verratti, Chiesa, Immobile, Insigne. Subs: Sirigu, Locatelli, Belotti, Berardi, Pessina, Acerbi, Cristante, Bernardeschi, Bastoni, Florenzi, Toloi, Meret.

England: Pickford, Walker, Stones, Maguire, Trippier, Phillips, Rice, Shaw, Mount, Sterling, Kane. Subs: Grealish, Henderson, Rashford, Ramsdale, Mings, Coady, Sancho, Calvert-Lewin, Johnstone, James, Saka, Bellingham.

Referee: Bjorn Kuipers (Holland)

Live from the Boxpark

05:42 PM

England

do name their three centre halves, as Matt and Mike wrote earlier (above). It's Harry M, John Stones, with Kieran Trippier names as well. Walker and Shaw will play at full back/wing back. Then the solid midfield duo pf Phillips and Rice, with Mount, Sterling and Kane completing the line-up. Pickford in goal of course.

05:40 PM

05:38 PM

England's guys on the Wembley pitch

England's guys on the pitch

05:35 PM

And Jeff responds

Why do we always let ourselves down ? These will be the pictures/stories on the front of every European paper tomorrow. Crying shame for Gareth, his squad and every proper football lover . — Jeff Stelling (@JeffStelling) July 11, 2021

05:35 PM

All too believable, Jeff

Horrendous walk down Wembley way, ended up dodging bottles and beer thrown in the air & walking on broken glass all the way 🤷🏽‍♂️ what is wrong with people 😩 — Chris Kamara (@chris_kammy) July 11, 2021

05:33 PM

Tone/make-up

Once again, disappointed by the BBC going with all-English, all-male line-up in studio. Too one-eyed and one-note. Don't need 4 ex-England players. Three would do. An Italian or other European voice would add welcome variation of tone, as would a woman #Euros — Michael Hogan (@michaelhogan) July 11, 2021

05:32 PM

Rumsby on that Wembley statement

Wembley statement saying people without tickets did not get in the stadium. I have eye-witnessed people successfully ‘tailgating’ (you have to assume without tickets) and have spoken to people who say they witnessed a similar incident. — Ben Rumsby (@ben_rumsby) July 11, 2021

05:30 PM

Ally talks tactics

Ally McCoist breaks down the key areas which could decide the team that wins. #ENG | #EURO2020 | #ITA https://t.co/kWus0SpPYp — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) July 11, 2021

05:29 PM

Frank Lampard

"Yes, we are going to be biased. Why shouldn't we be?" I see you have never been to Scotland, Mr Frank.

No mention as yet on the BBC of any crowd/tickets stuff...

05:28 PM

Statement from Wembley

Wembley Stadium spokesperson statement on fan trouble outside the ground: pic.twitter.com/A2ZcqqnmFK — James Olley (@JamesOlley) July 11, 2021

05:27 PM

The great man

Gareth

05:26 PM

Lockers

Wembley was briefly locked down after ticketless fans breached a section of stadium and stormed into concourse. Police on horseback brought in to deal with the situation. Stadium security very jumpy — tariq panja (@tariqpanja) July 11, 2021

05:24 PM

Nigel Farage

At Wembley - Nigel Farage just arrived to loud boos and people throwing bottles at him. — Louisa Compton (@louisa_compton) July 11, 2021

05:23 PM

We are off and running on the BBC

with some highlights/clips of the Denmark match. It's soundtracked by this

Stronger Than Ever by Raleigh Ritchie

Wembley situation

Mike McGrath writes: "Wembley’s security was breached in the hours before the European Championship final as fans without tickets attempted to storm the stadium. One group of supporters managed to get past stewards at the Club Wembley entrance, which is the closest point of entry from Wembley Way, where thousands gathered ahead of England’s clash with Italy."

We'll have more from Mike on that very shortly.

05:06 PM

Not good, cont.

05:01 PM

This is... not good

I’m sorry to report this but there’s a strong sense of chaos here at Wembley and not in a good way. People everywhere trying to enter the turnstiles without tickets. Insufficient security barely coping. I’m not convinced they’re prepared for the size of this day. #Euro2020 — Nick Metcalfe (@Nick_Metcalfe) July 11, 2021

04:54 PM

Naughty

Ben Rumsby: "I’ve just got into the ground and eye-witnessed two people ‘tailgating’ to get in and getting away with it. I was also approached before getting in by someone asking if I would let them tailgate me."

"They offered to pay me if I let them do it. I also wasn’t searched at all.

04:53 PM

Meanwhile...

"It'll be a very early start for the Team GB women's football team in Japan in the morning their time, but there was no way they'd be missing this final - I understand the big game will be shown at 4am local time at Hege Riise's Olympics squad's training base in Yokohama, Japan, so they can watch the Wembley drama," reports Tom Garry.

04:50 PM

Harry Kane and Kieran Trippier

england vs italy euro final live 2020 score result wembley

04:49 PM

More from Sam W at Wembley

Just seen another fan jump down a 20 foot+ wall to try to get into the inner cordon near the media entrance. He’s telling the stewards escorting him away he had his ticket stolen. You don’t get this for a November World Cup qualifier against Bulgaria — Sam Wallace (@SamWallaceTel) July 11, 2021

04:48 PM

04:47 PM

Wembley

Febrile atmosphere at Wembley. This is near the main entrance to Club Wembley a few minutes ago where it looked like a group of fans broke through the security cordon. Stewards currently chasing people around. Not sure they’ll get all the way to the wine and canapés pic.twitter.com/YTIx8eQLz2 — Sam Wallace (@SamWallaceTel) July 11, 2021

04:46 PM

Storm brewing?

If you are coming to the game tonight and you have tickets, please be careful. There have just been two separate incidents of crowds trying to storm into the stadium. Wembley Way doesn’t have the kind of atmosphere you would want on an occasion such as this. — Dominic King (@DominicKing_DM) July 11, 2021

04:44 PM

Mike McGrath at Wembley

"The walk from Wembley Park underground station to the stadium is completely packed with fans drinking and singing. It was almost all good natured but there was a police presence outside BOXPARK where a few cans were thrown."

04:43 PM

I particularly like this genius trying to head the yellow bollard

04:38 PM

Now for sale at Wembley

Scarf

04:36 PM

The sporting afternoon

is not off to the greatest of starts for the Italians. Their man Matteo Berrettini has gone down fighting, but gone down nonetheless, against the mighty Novak Djokovic. He lost the Wimbledon men's final 3-1.

04:33 PM

Art

𝙉𝙤𝙬 𝙞𝙨 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙩𝙞𝙢𝙚 𝙩𝙤 𝙢𝙖𝙠𝙚 𝙝𝙞𝙨𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙮 🦁🦁🦁



The Three Lions battle the Azzurri for the ultimate prize at #EURO2020



Come on England! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/UG3tUJZWWE — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) July 11, 2021

Brian Moore

Rarely have I wanted an England team to win as much as today.

For footballing reasons, to reinforce the advances in techniques and tactics. For social reasons, to support the FA's inclusivity efforts.

For the way they have faced down critics with dignity and resolve.

GOOD LUCK. — Brian Moore (@brianmoore666) July 11, 2021

04:30 PM

Gary getting ready

Might shed a tear if @England win tonight. pic.twitter.com/7a4vOq1I8A — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) July 11, 2021

Here's Thom Gibbs on one of the pressing decisions of the day (other than "lager or cider?")

BBC or ITV - which TV channel should you watch the Euro 2020 final on?

04:26 PM

Italy fans

Italy fans in Soho

04:19 PM

What fuels Raheem Sterling?

Raheem Sterling is driving England to glory fuelled by the pain of past injustices

James Ducker writes "There was an interesting exchange between Ian Wright and Roy Keane at the end of ITV’s coverage of England’s semi-final victory over Denmark when the former England striker was at a loss to explain how Raheem Sterling had been overlooked for the man-of-the-match award. “That won’t bother him,” Keane replied but Wright, perhaps alluding to how Sterling has always seemed to have to fight harder for acceptance, was in no mood to let the matter rest. “I’m sure it won’t bother him but it bothers some people,” he added, the exasperation in his voice unmistakable."

England players

04:19 PM

Beware flying pints later

Fan park

04:16 PM

London

3 hours to go and around Trafalgar Square fan park, the crowds, the atmosphere is insane pic.twitter.com/E2aYe3Muik — Ian Abrahams (Moose) (@BroadcastMoose) July 11, 2021

04:14 PM

Storyville

You are the creator of your own success #BoyFromBrent pic.twitter.com/4Lb3Ao1oRv — Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) July 11, 2021

Streetwise opponents

An increasingly streetwise England face the masters of the dark arts tonight. A look at Italian wiliness #eng #ita https://t.co/uSh5DcD9By — James Ducker (@TelegraphDucker) July 11, 2021

03:19 PM

Jamie Carragher

English football has been reset - after this golden summer, glorious failure will never be enough

"Gareth Southgate’s England players have made themselves heroes. They are a win away from becoming legends.

Whatever happens against Italy, England’s Euro 2020 legacy is safe. Where once there was hope going into major tournaments, there is now belief.

For this generation of England supporters and the younger players, reaching the latter stages is the new normal. They are not burdened by history. They are moving forward, not lamenting the missed opportunities of the past, and they will carry that attitude into the next few competitions."

03:06 PM

Don't know about that pool mind you

England guys at their hotel

03:01 PM

Early doors

02:58 PM

England players at their hotel

England players at their hotel

Tyone Mings eyeing up those thistles with a jaundiced eye, as if they were a nippy opposition winger in need of a reducer.

02:48 PM

Messages of support for the players

from those who know them best. This is some lovely stuff right here. Well worth a read.

'I'm crying writing this': Final good luck messages for England's stars - by those who know them best

02:43 PM

Smoke

England fan with smoking flare

02:38 PM

History

Our Women's Football Reporter Tom Garry writes: "It's 4,322 days since the last time England had a senior side - male or female - in a major international final, when England's women contested the final of Euro 2009.

Getting there had been a fine achievement, but the final itself was badly one-sided, as the great Germany side that dominated the sport for more than a decade were comfortable 6-2 winners, in front of just under 16,000 people in Finland's capital, Helsinki. Karen Carney and Kelly Smith got on the scoresheet for England, but both were playing their club football for American sides at at the time, in what was a different era for the women's game.

If tonight's game similarly ends 6-2, I'll eat my hat."

02:32 PM

Italy vs England at Wembley

Hello. Football's on later. Thanks for joining us for our live blog, we will bring you all the build-up, gossip and team news ahead of England's match against Italy at 8pm.

The news, as reported above by Messrs Law and McGrath above, is that Gareth plans to use a back three, and that Kieran Trippier is going to come into the side.

That's bad news for young Master Saka, who will make way. Saka has been one of England's star players for his attacking on the right flank, moving ahead of Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho in the pecking order.

Southgate has been training with different formations in the last days and it is thought that some of the work is done in which team is on the pitch at the final whistle against Italy. Jordan Henderson is poised to come off the bench after doing so in the last four matches.

Earlier today, the Football Association chief executive Mark Bullingham insisted that England's "band of brothers" remain calm ahead of the final.

"The mood in the camp is very calm. They are aware of what a fantastic opportunity this is, they are aware of the excitement throughout the country, but the mood in the camp is calm and they are looking forward to it," Bullingham told The Andrew Marr Show on BBC One.

"I think one of the things that Gareth [Southgate] has managed to do, along with the support team, is build a really strong environment, there's a fantastic 'band of brothers' feeling and togetherness, but there is also a really strong resilience there and they are really supportive of each other.

"He [Southgate] is genuinely calm, he's one of the calmest people in the country. He is so well prepared and he has a good support team around him. He is in a good place."

Bullingham believes England's first appearance in a major final for 55 years goes beyond football.

He continued: "I think they are a fantastic group of people who we are very proud of. What they have done on the pitch has been fantastic but I think it goes beyond that.

"I think there are some individuals who have driven social change and who have been incredibly supportive of charities and, as I said, we are proud to have them as our team.

"I do believe that he and the team have really bought the country and communities together after what has been an incredibly difficult 15 months for everyone."