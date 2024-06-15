Kieran Trippier reveals he came very close to moving to Manchester United in 2021

Manchester United head into the summer transfer window with many concerns, not least their uninspiring and shaky defence.

A reported agreement over personal terms with Jarrad Branthwaite suggests Man United have already started working on strengthening the heart of their defence. They also need to address the left-back position amid uncertainty over the fitness of Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.

If anything, apart from their right flank, the Red Devils could realistically upgrade all three positions in their four-man backline.

Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s promising performances over the last two years have eliminated the need for a new right-back. However, that was not the case under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

During his time at the helm, the Norwegian was not fully convinced with Dalot’s skill sets and tried to sign a new player to challenge Wan-Bissaka for the starting spot.

Kieran Trippier was high on his list, and now the Newcastle star has confirmed United attempted to secure his services in 2021.

Speaking about the Mancunian giants’ approach during his interview on The Overlap, the 33-year-old said: “[Manchester] United did come [in for me] straight after the Euros and that was very close. I grew up with my family being reds, but it didn’t happen. Everything happens for a reason.

“It just fell away. Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer] was the manager at the time and everything seemed perfect, I was chuffed, it was Manchester United, the biggest club in the world.”

Six months later, the England international ended up joining Newcastle.

In hindsight, it is good United did not manage to sign Trippier as it handed Dalot more opportunities to make it at United.

The Portuguese right-back is now one of the first names on Erik ten Hag’s starting lineup, impressing with his composure in possession during build-up play.

Dalot, who has also massively improved with the ball, was even named United’s Player’s Player of the Season for his exploits in the 2023/24 season.





