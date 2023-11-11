Kieran Trippier: Newcastle United defender confronts 'emotional' fans and says 'don't panic'

Kieran Trippier addressed fans at full-time after their 2-0 defeat by Bournemouth at Vitality Stadium

Newcastle defender Kieran Trippier says he told fans "there's no need to panic" when confronting them at full-time following their defeat at Bournemouth.

In a video widely shared on social media, Trippier could be seen speaking to some travelling Magpies supporters after Saturday's 2-0 loss at Vitality Stadium in the Premier League.

Trippier appeared upset as he asked the fans: "How many injuries have we got?"

"The fans are emotional," he told Sky Sports after the incident.

"They have travelled a long way. I had a chat with one of them, saying we are giving everything and there's no need to panic.

"We got beat and we apologise for that result but the lads are giving everything."

Trippier was pulled away from the confrontation by team-mate Joelinton and was consoled by manager Eddie Howe following their second successive defeat in all competitions.

It leaves Newcastle seventh in the Premier League table, four points behind fourth-placed Liverpool, and the Reds can extend their advantage against Brentford at Anfield on Sunday.

However, it was the first time since 2 September that Newcastle had lost in the league, and they were missing several key players through injury and suspension including midfielder Bruno Guimaraes and strikers Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak.

"We wanted to play Champions League football and in every competition. This is what we want," added Trippier.

"We've lost a lot of players but this is when we need to stand up and give even more. The international break has come at a good time for us."

Newcastle host Chelsea in the Premier League next on 25 November, before travelling to Paris St-Germain in a crucial Champions League tie on 28 November.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe consoled Kieran Trippier at full-time