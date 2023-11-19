Kieran Trippier leaves England squad due to personal matter ahead of final Euro 2024 qualifier

Kieran Trippier has left England's national team squad due to a personal matter.

The Three Lions travel to Skopje to complete their Euro 2024 qualification campaign against North Macedonia on Monday.

A statement from Newcastle on Sunday morning confirmed the unspecified personal issue behind Trippier's early departure.

The defender had played 90 minutes of the 2-0 win over Malta on Friday night.

Gareth Southgate was already short of full-backs going into this international period due to Luke Shaw and Ben Chilwell's injuries. Levi Colwill, an option at left-back, also pulled out after his call-up while Reece James stayed at Chelsea following a recent issue.

No replacement for Trippier has been confirmed by England yet ahead of Monday's game.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kyle Walker and the uncapped Rico Lewis are options on the right of defence with Fikayo Tomori deployed on the wing against Malta.

Liverpool's Alexander-Arnold started in midfield last time out and could now be drafted into the backline.