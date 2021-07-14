Kieran Trippier desperate for Premier League return as he waits on Manchester United move

England's Kieran Trippier during the UEFA Euro 2020 Final at Wembley Stadium, London. - PA

England star Kieran Trippier is desperate to return to the Premier League this summer, as the right-back waits to see whether or not Manchester United make a new bid for him.

United have already failed in at least one bid to sign Trippier this summer, with Atletico Madrid wanting around £30million for the 30-year-old.

Trippier has a year remaining on his Atletico contract, which also includes the option of a 12-month extension, but the former Tottenham Hotspur man is ready to tell the Spaniards that he wants to return to England.

It is understood that two other Premier League clubs, apart from United, have shown an interest in signing Trippier but a move to Old Trafford is believed to be his preference.

Trippier performed brilliantly for England in the European Championships and provided the cross from which United left-back Luke Shaw scored in the final against Italy.

His performances in the tournament, many of which came in a back four or five that also included United captain Harry Maguire, as well as Shaw, will have only heightened interest in Trippier.

But, having spent £73m on Jadon Sancho, United ideally want to sell players before deciding whether or not to make another bid for Trippier, who started his career at Manchester City.

Trippier’s family are United fans and a return to Manchester would be considered a move home for the player, who grew up in Bury.

During his two years in Spain, Trippier last season became a La Liga champion with Atletico and England manager Gareth Southgate has hailed the influence manager Diego Simeone has had on his defensive capabilities.

But, despite greatly enjoying his time in Spain, Trippier now believes the time is right to move back to the Premier League and try to win his first honours in the English game.

United fear Camavinga has heart set on move to Spain - as cautious pursuit of Varane continues

By James Ducker

Manchester United believe Eduardo Camavinga has set his heart on a move to Spain over the next 12 months as the club prioritise the recruitment of a centre-half and the cautious pursuit of Raphael Varane this summer.

United are among a number of leading European clubs who have registered their interest in Camavinga, the highly rated young Rennes and France midfielder.

The 18-year-old has entered the final 12 months of his contract with Rennes and could be available for around €30 million (£25.5m) if he was to leave this summer.

United are keen admirers of Camavinga and have asked to be kept fully abreast of any developments involving the player but there is a feeling within Old Trafford that his preference is a move to La Liga.

While a transfer this summer cannot be discounted, Camavinga’s suitors are not thought to be beating down a door to strike a deal at this moment. Real Madrid and Barcelona both have serious financial difficulties and more immediate squad issues to address and the prospect of trying to land Camavinga on a free transfer next summer may hold more appeal.

There remains a chance one club could look to steal a march this summer - Paris Saint-Germain are interested in Camavinga, too - but United also have other priorities at this stage, not least signing a new centre-back.

United are keen admirers of Eduardo Camavinga - AFP

United would like to do a deal for Varane provided it becomes clear he wants to move to Old Trafford and a fee can be agreed with Real for the 28-year-old France defender, who is in the final 12 months of his contract at the Bernabeu and currently unwilling to sign a new deal.

However, United are moving cautiously, with sources indicating that they were left “scarred” by the failed pursuit of Varane’s former Real team-mate, Sergio Ramos, in 2015. Ramos, who has just joined PSG, used United’s interest as leverage to land a lucrative new contract out of Real and Old Trafford officials are determined to avoid a repeat scenario.

Solskjaer wants an injection of quality in central defence and fears United could be compromised in the position next season if Harry Maguire or Victor Lindelof were to succumb to injury.

United’s alternatives are Eric Bailly, Axel Tuanzebe and Phil Jones, all of whom are injury prone. Bailly has played less games in five years at United than Maguire has in two seasons, Tuanzebe could seek another loan move and Jones has not played first team football for 18 months.

Bailly has also been given permission by United - along with Amad Diallo - to play for Ivory Coast at the Olympics over the coming weeks so could miss the start of the new Premier League season. The men’s gold medal match is due to take place on August 7, a week before United kick off the new season against Leeds at Old Trafford.

Having already agreed a deal for England winger Jadon Sancho - whose £73m move from Borussia Dortmund will be formally announced this week - United’s finances are quite tight owing to the way the Covid crisis has hit revenue streams and any fee for Varane would have to reflect his contractual status and the current financial landscape.

United hope to bring in funds by offloading players but Jesse Lingard is not thought to be in a rush over his future. West Ham would like to sign Lingard after the England forward impressed on loan there during the second half of last season but United’s £30m valuation could prove prohibitive.

Southampton are also currently balking at United’s demand for a £2m fee to loan full back Brandon Williams next season.