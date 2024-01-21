Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson not for sale as Newcastle dig in over January transfers

Callum Wilson (left) and Kieran Trippier will remain at St James’ Park, according to senior figures at the club - Getty Images/Serena Taylor

Newcastle United have decided neither Kieran Trippier or Callum Wilson are for sale and will block any attempt to lure them away this month.

In a frantic 48 hours on Tyneside, Newcastle have fought to keep both of their England internationals after Bayern Munich made a bid for Trippier and news of an enquiry from Atlético Madrid earlier this month was also leaked.

Trippier’s future was the main concern for the Newcastle hierarchy, with Bayern making a very public move to unsettle the right back.

The 33-year-old was thought to have been tempted by the idea of joining England team-mates Harry Kane and Eric Dier in Munich but returned to Tyneside over the weekend for talks with the club.

But senior figures at St James’ Park have spoken to both Trippier and Wilson and have informed Telegraph Sport that both players are staying and neither are agitating to leave.

As far as Newcastle are concerned, that is the end of the matter and all future bids for two of their most senior players will be rejected.

There had been some suggestion on Saturday that Newcastle could be tempted by a huge bid for Trippier but that would appear to be no longer the case. The insistence both are not for sale was vehemently expressed on Sunday morning.

In turn, Trippier has assured the Newcastle board and coaching staff that he is happy on Tyneside and will not be trying to force his way out of the club.

At his age, it is easy to understand why a move to Bayern Munich would have some appeal.

There would be the chance to win both the Bundesliga and the Champions League alongside Kane but Newcastle have made it clear how much they value him and how important he is to the team and manager Eddie Howe.

Trippier will not be joining his England international team-mate Harry Kane (left) at Bayern Munich - PA/Mike Egerton

Wilson, who has been out injured with a calf problem, has also been told he will not be allowed to leave and the 31-year-old has also declared he wants to stay.

Where this leaves Newcastle’s pursuit of a midfielder this month remains to be seen. The club are severely restricted by profit and sustainability rules and would need to sell someone to make a big money signing of their own.

Telegraph Sport revealed on Friday that Everton’s Amadou Onana is high up on their list of January targets but it would seem far-fetched to expect the Merseyside club to agree to a loan with an obligation to buy in the summer.

The asking price for the Belgium international is around £50 million but Newcastle have not given up on that deal.

There are alternatives, with Bournemouth’s Philip Billing admired by some, as is Nice midfielder Khéphren Thuram at Nice and Manu Koné at Borussia Mönchengladbach.

The two French players have been on Newcastle’s short list for more than a year but there are concerns about how quickly they will be able to adapt to English football.

It is also far from certain that either Nice or Mönchengladbach would be interested in a loan with an obligation type deal.

Sources have stressed to Telegraph Sport that new signings are being sought and Newcastle will remain active in the market in the hope of landing one of their midfield targets right up until the deadline.

There is an expectation that the market will begin to move the closer we get to the deadline.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.