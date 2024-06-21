Kieran Trippier admits England will get punished against better teams

Trippier has backed Gareth Southgate to find a solution to England's problems - Eddie Keogh/The FA via Getty Images

Kieran Trippier has admitted England will be punished by other teams at the European Championships if they repeat their performance against Denmark.

Trippier, who made his 50th international appearance in the 1-1 draw in Frankfurt, insists Gareth Southgate’s system does not need “ripping” up but players and staff must show togetherness after getting away with errors and a poor pressing game at Waldstadion.

“We gave passes away and against better opposition we get punished. We got away with a couple and understand people’s frustration but the most important thing is, from an experienced player in the team, is that we stay calm, we stay together, which is the most important thing in tournament football,” Trippier said.

“No, it doesn’t need ripping [up]. There’s no need to panic. Of course the performances, we know we can do better. We know the supporters expect better and we demand more as well. We need to analyse, on and off the ball. The quality we have in the team with the ball, we can play so much better.”

England fell away after taking the lead through Harry Kane, with Southgate taking off his frontline in the second half to add legs. Trippier expects England to step up a level, starting with their final Group C clash against Slovenia on Tuesday in Cologne.

“We know we can take it so many more levels. We know there is so much to improve on, on and off the ball,” he said.

“I don’t want to make any excuses for the two games but it is four points. We understand the supporters’ frustration from the outside but us players and staff, we need to stay together. It is tournament football, it’s difficult no matter who you play against but the most important thing is that, as a team and individuals, we know we can take it up so many levels.”

Meanwhile, Eberechi Eze revealed that Southgate was calm in the dressing room after the draw against the Danes.

“Tournament football is a rollercoaster. This is my first one but that’s what they’re all saying. As long as you stay calm and positive, you’ll be fine,” said Eze.

“We’re very calm. Of course, we want to get three points, we want to put in performances that we know we’re capable of, but this is what happened at the last tournament and no one remembers it when you reach the latter stages. We’re staying calm, we’re keeping positive and we know there are more levels to go.”

