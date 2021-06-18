Kieran Tierney on verge of agreeing new five-year Arsenal deal

Tierney joined Arsenal for £25m in 2019 - GETTY IMAGES

Arsenal are in advanced talks with Kieran Tierney over a new five-year deal and are hopeful of completing negotiations in the coming days.

Arsenal have been keen to reward Tierney for his superb performances since joining from Celtic in 2019 and the club believe they are now close to finalising a new contract.

Tierney has emerged as one of Arsenal’s most important players under Mikel Arteta and is regarded by many within the club as a potential future captain.

The 24-year-old is understood to have developed a strong relationship with Arteta and has impressed in a back three and a back four under the Spaniard’s management.

Tierney joined Arsenal for £25m in the summer of 2019 and went on to play a starring role in their FA Cup success later that season.

The length of Tierney’s contract offer is indicative of how highly the left-back is rated by the coaching staff and executives at the Emirates.

The move to tie Tierney to a new deal comes as Arsenal prepare to overhaul much of their first-team squad this summer.

They are keen on signing Brighton’s Ben White and Anderlecht midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga, while Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves and Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale are also targets.

Among the players expected to leave are Granit Xhaka, who is close to joining Roma, and Matteo Guendouzi, who is wanted by Marseille. Konstantinos Mavropanos looks set to join Stuttgart in a move that could be worth around £7m.

Arsenal are also hopeful of convincing Emile Smith Rowe to sign a new contract, with negotiations ongoing amid interest from Aston Villa.

The Midlands club offered £25m for Smith Rowe, who was a breakthrough star for Arsenal last season, but Arsenal have no intention of selling a player who is seen as one of the brightest talents to have come out of their academy in years.