🚨 Kieran Tierney ruled out of EURO 2024

Scotland have confirmed that defender Kieran Tierney will miss the remainder of the tournament, with the fullback having flown back to London to have his injury assessed.

The 27-year-old was forced off with a hamstring injury on the hour mark during their 1-1 draw with Hungary, heading down the tunnel on a stretcher and clearly distressed.

Now, the national team have confirmed that he will take no further part in the tournament in Germany.

"He's got an issue with his hamstring and is heading home to be assessed by Arsenal," said assistant manager John Carver.

"They'll give you updates as they have it, but he's obviously extremely disappointed.

"If we do progress and we move through the tournament, I'm sure he will be back to support us."

Steve Clarke's side can still reach the knockout stage ahead of their final group game with Hungary on Sunday.