Kieran McKenna in running to replace Roy Hodgson if Crystal Palace sack manager

Kieran McKenna's Ipswich Town are in the play-off spots in the Football League Championship - Getty Images/Stephen Pond

Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna and Austrian coach Oliver Glasner are to be among the contenders for the Crystal Palace job should there be a change of manager at Selhurst Park.

Roy Hodgson has admitted he is in the “toughest” period of his managerial career before Monday’s defeat by Chelsea, with supporters recently turning against the ex-England manager and some showing banners for him to leave.

McKenna, 37, has emerged as a manager with Premier League potential after leading promotion to the Championship last season and mounting a challenge to reach the top flight at the first attempt. After his role as assistant at Manchester United, his progress in his first managerial post has alerted other clubs.

Crystal Palace fans are turning against their club's leadership - AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Glasner, the former Eintracht Frankfurt boss who won the Europa League two years ago, is also admired at Palace. He had two years at Eintracht before leaving last summer because of “sporting development and overall performance in the second half of the campaign”, according to the Bundesliga club.

He has been linked with German jobs since but is still on the market and has been monitored by Premier League clubs looking to make a change of manager.

Hodgson himself says it is likely to be the last season of this 48-year career. “It’s been the toughest period of my career for one reason, and that is that the fans have turned so much against us,” he said ahead of the Chelsea defeat, which was his 200th Premier League game for the club.

Since the start of November, Palace have won against Brentford and Sheffield United in their last 15 games, with the Chelsea defeat leaving them in 15th place and five points above the relegation zone.

Along with McKenna and Glasner, former Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper is available after leaving the City Ground in December, as is Julen Lopetegui after his departure at Wolves and Bo Svensson, most recently in charge of Mainz.

Glasner is highly regarded after his two-year spell at Eintracht where he masterminded the Europa triumph against Rangers in the final and also reached the domestic cup final. Before that he was at Wolfsburg and had six years in Austria with SV Ried and LASK.