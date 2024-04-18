Kieran Hardy: Ospreys sign Wales scrum-half from Scarlets

Kieran Hardy (L) is set to compete with Reuben Morgan-Williams (R) for game-time at Ospreys [Huw Evans picture agency]

Wales scrum-half Kieran Hardy will join Ospreys from Scarlets next season.

The 28-year-old has played 21 internationals for Wales and scored 25 tries in 100 games for Scarlets since making his professional debut in 2014.

Hardy is set to compete for a place at scrum-half with his cousin Luke Davies and Reuben Morgan-Williams, who has been Ospreys' first choice this season.

"I'm looking forward to starting this next chapter of my career with the Ospreys," said Hardy.

"I was excited to see what I could bring to the team. There's some real talent already in the scrum-half position and it'll be great to bring my own strengths to the group."

Scarlets have another Wales scrum-half, Gareth Davies, on their books along with Archie Hughes and Efan Jones.

"Kieran has an impressive skill set which we value," said Ospreys head coach Toby Booth.

"We are looking forward to him coming on board and keeping our squad's momentum.

"It's important to develop strength in depth in specialist positions. We are pleased with our current nines and added competition for places will only drive the standards up."