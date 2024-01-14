Kiera Pemberton's career day powers UND women's basketball to second Summit League win

Jan. 13—GRAND FORKS — Last week, UND freshman guard Kiera Pemberton said she wanted to work on shooting more.

In Saturday's 76-62 win over Kansas City at the Betty, she did just that, taking multiple shots from over 15 feet out in the second half. Pemberton made her first career three-pointer in the fourth quarter.

"I was just driving hard, and I was so happy I hit that three," Pemberton said. "No one was guarding me, so I just decided, 'Why not?'"

She ended with 27 points, a career-high, and added four rebounds and two blocks.

"She just never stops," coach Mallory Bernhard said. "A shot goes up, you're going to find her around the rim trying to get that rebound. She just works and finds her way in the right spots, which happens when you constantly have effort. She has incredible athleticism, and she's tough to guard off the bounce. Seeing her take a couple of shots from about 15 feet out is probably good for her. She needs to get a little bit more confidence in those areas.

"She's a special player. She's an incredibly special player. And I think our fans are getting to see that."

Four players scored in double digits Saturday, including Pemberton. Sammiyah Hoskin had 12 points, while Kacie Borowicz and Kiyah Hurst ended with 10 points each.

Borowicz led the team with seven rebounds. Destinee Oberg and Hurst each had six boards.

"Our team competed incredibly hard. Kansas City is a tough team," Bernhard said. "We saw in the first half that they rebounded, they crashed the glass hard, they put a ton of pressure on us and they forced some turnovers. Mentally, we were pretty tough. When you have to face pressure like that for as long stretches as we did — I'd say probably 30 minutes of the game — you have to be mentally tough as well."

The Hawks' win is their second-straight Summit League victory after a 100-75 win over Omaha Thursday.

It's the second time this season the team has won two home games in a row and the first since two non-conference wins over Minot State and Eastern Michigan to close the first month of the season.

"This road trip we have coming up is incredibly difficult, so we just need to keep learning," Bernhard said. "We need to keep our heads down and understand that everything we're doing is a process. We need to keep our focus straight. We just don't want to get too high on wins, and we don't want to get too low on losses. Work on things every single day, get a little bit better every day and let the chips fall where they may."