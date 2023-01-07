Kienholz again, Ohio State signee throws second touchdown during All-American Bowl

One, two, three, four. That’s how many touchdowns future Ohio State Buckeyes scored today in the All-American Bowl. The first two were from receivers, Brandon Inniss and Carnell Tate.

The final two were courtesy of quarterback Lincoln Kienholz. The first was a scramble and throw, this one the dual-threat had a clean pocket and threw a dart to his receiver for a 38-yard scoring strike.

The ball was perfectly placed to TCU signee Cordale Russell, who was hit in stride into the end zone. The game was obviously out of hand during this score, but it still showed to Ryan Day that Kienholz can do everything at the position.

Another deep touchdown pass for future Buckeye quarterback Lincoln Kienholz. pic.twitter.com/F1KNPZuB6A — Tony Gerdeman (@TonyGerdeman) January 7, 2023

A very good showing for future Buckeyes, as they were part of 28 out of 65 total points during the game.

