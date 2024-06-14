Kiel soccer falls a few steps short of back-to-back titles

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – After winning the state title last season, Kiel soccer graduated four double-digit goal scorers, but it didn’t stop them from returning to the state tournament in 2024. Unfortunately, the Raiders couldn’t get the job done, as Kiel lost in the state semifinals to The Prairie School, 7-1.

Despite the loss, the Raiders ended the year 24-2-2 in a year where many doubted they could even come close to repeating as champions. Check out the highlights and postgame reaction in the video above.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.