Kiel McDonald on Chargers’ running back duo of Gus Edwards, J.K. Dobbins: ‘It’s like Thunder and Lightning’

The Chargers will emphasize running the football. The new additions, Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins will predominantly be pounding the rock.

New running back coach Kiel McDonald is excited about the tandem of Edwards and Dobbins, who are well-versed in Greg Roman’s system, having played in it during their time with the Ravens.

“They have been playing this game for a while,” McDonald said of Edwards and Dobbins. “At the end of the day, the standard is still the standard. It doesn’t matter what it is.

“To have some veterans that have been successful, especially when they know the scheme, it pushes it in a positive direction,” McDonald added.

Edwards and Dobbins are different types of backs. Edwards is more of a bruiser with the size, strength, and physicality as a runner. Meanwhile, Dobbins is an explosive back with a skill set that features good elusiveness and pass-catching ability.

“It’s like Thunder and Lightning … that’s probably why they took those two guys in Baltimore,” McDonald said. “Having them here, they are very mature guys and mature men.”

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire