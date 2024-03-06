'Our kids were just so focused': David Prouty boys' basketball edges Clinton to advance to Division 4 quarterfinals

CLINTON — The David Prouty boys’ basketball team has faced some pretty good teams this season, the likes of which include Douglas, Hamilton-Wenham, Maynard, Tahanto, and Uxbridge.

But the coaching staff spent the days leading up to the Panthers’ playoff game with Clinton extolling the virtues of the Gaels with a that’s-why-they-play-the game reminder.

“I don’t think we had played a team that we thought might be better than us,” coach Pat O’Connor said.

“We talked about how Clinton had more talent, but that doesn’t mean they have to be a better basketball team tonight. Our kids were just so focused.”

Focused, determined and, mostly importantly, a tad more productive as the 10th-seeded Panthers edged the No. 7 Gaels for a 53-50 victory Tuesday night in a terrific, tense and entertaining Division 4 state tournament second-round thriller before a sold-out crowd.

The Panthers (19-4) advanced to meet No. 2 Bourne (21-1) at 6:30 p.m. Friday on the Cape.

David Prouty's Alec Fournier pushes up the court ahead of Clinton's Axel Ramos.

“We were tough as nails,” senior guard Alec Fournier said. “Our game plan coming in was to play mentally strong for 32 minutes, be tough all the way through, box out, rebound, and keep the team to one possession.

“I really think we did that well tonight, and that’s why we got the win.”

The Gaels (18-4) led by two points after one and five at halftime, thanks to a left-elbow jumper off the dribble by junior Christian Green with 3 seconds on the clock.

But they were held to 21 points in the second half, including just three after senior Cam Grady scored his team-high 16th point on a free throw to tie it at 47-all with 4:26 to play. They committed nine turnovers over the final 16 minutes, matching Prouty’s game total.

“We really were engaged defensively, and we finished possessions by boxing out,” O’Connor said.

The Panthers started the second half by putting the ball in the hands of Fournier up top and sliding freshman point guard Jayden Rubio to the perimeter as a spot-up shooter. The moves paid immediate dividends.

The 5-foot-11 Fournier keyed a 10-2 run to open the third with a driving layup in traffic, a 3-pointer, an assist on a triple by junior Noah LaTour (6 points, 4 blocks, lots of rebounds), and a layup off a turnover to give Prouty its first lead of the evening, 34-31, with 5:28 left in the quarter.

“My coach wanted me to attack more, get my teammates open and get them the ball more,” Fournier said. “It also opened up lanes for me when they didn’t help out, so I just tried to go and make the best play I could.”

David Prouty's Alec Fournier reacts during Tuesday night's Division 4 tourney game against Clinton.

The Gaels came back to tie it twice and surge to a 42-36 lead with 2:40 left in the third behind a pair of traditional three-point plays by Grady and senior Abdiel Zapata.

But the Panthers countered as Rubio knocked down a pair of 3s, the second off a dime from senior forward Judelius “J.J.” Neiray, who then nailed a jumper to send the visitors into the fourth ahead, 44-42.

That Rubio, with a heavily taped right ankle, was on the court was a testament to his fortitude as the talented 14-year-old had to be helped to the bench after being injured late in the first half.

“We talked about, ‘Do your best and be as tough as you can,’ ” Connor said. “And that’s as tough as you can ask of someone who has an ankle injury and comes back and plays the way he did and make the shots he did. I’m extremely proud of him.”

Clinton's Camden Grady shoots as David Prouty's Noah LaTour defends.

The Panthers finished 8 for 30 from beyond the arc, but four of their six players who saw action sank at least one from long range.

“That’s kind of how we’ve played for the last four years,” said Neiray, who finished with 16 points. “We know everybody can shoot, so I know when I penetrate and get in the paint, if I kick it out, I trust one of my guys will be able to make the shots.”

The Gaels tied it twice in a fourth quarter during which the teams combined for 17 points, but the Panthers regained the lead both times and held on for their biggest win of the season, one that came against the best team they’ve faced to date.

