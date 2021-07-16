Kids under 18 can swim at City of Fresno pools for free
Pools are open seven days a week. The summer deal runs through August 23.
Zhang Ziyu, who is 14 years old, has taken the internet by storm in a viral video of her playing basketball, towering over her teammates.
Andy Fordham, who has died aged 59, was the British Darts Organisation Embassy world darts champion in 2004; a familiar figure on the international darts circuit from the mid-1990s, he enjoyed a devoted following wherever he played. He was as well-known for his physical appearance as his achievements at the oche, which were arguably modest by professional standards. But in a game inhabited by extroverts, his shyness and relaxed approach to life ensured that he was one of the most popular winners
Hall of Fame coach Jimmy Johnson knows Urban Meyer well and talks to him regularly, and he says that Meyer is struggling in his first year in Jacksonville in one important way: Dealing with limits on player contact. “He’s a little frustrated right now because he’s spent so little time with the players,” Johnson said, [more]
Full Open Championship leaderboard Second round tee times Tyrrell Hatton's middle-finger salute for fans Bryson DeChambeau accused of 'acting like an eight-year-old' in driver row
The College Football News Preview 2021 preseason college football rankings with top players, games, and predicted finishes for all 130 teams
Will Zalatoris withdrew with an injury before the start of the second round of The Open.
Before 30 NHL teams release the list of players available for the Kraken, many of them are shuffling the deck to make sure they're in good position for the Seattle expansion draft. Rather than losing Ryan Graves, Colorado traded him to New Jersey. Rather than worry about whether 2020 playoff hero Anton Khudobin would get snapped up, Dallas took goaltender Ben Bishop's suggestion to expose him instead.
One of the most memorable moments in United States Olympic history is when Kerri Strug took to the vault at the 1996 Atlanta games. This was during the group final, and it was the last event for the U.S. women's team. If Strug nailed her vault, the team would win. Strug landed badly on her first attempt, tearing two ligaments in her ankle. But she went ahead with her second attempt anyway, sticking the landing and then immediately propping herself up on only one foot. Later, she was famously car
What will the 2021 preseason USA TODAY Coaches Poll potentially be? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college football rankings.
SANDWICH, England (Reuters) -Jordan Spieth gave his big-hitting fellow American Bryson DeChambeau a masterclass in the complexities of links golf as the former champion began his latest British Open campaign in fine style on Thursday. Spieth, who claimed the Claret Jug at Royal Birkdale in 2017 but whose form has slumped, recovered from an early bogey to card a five-under 65 -- producing a beautifully controlled round in a moderate breeze around the Royal St George's layout. Playing partner DeChambeau crunched a few trademark monster drives but all too often found himself chopping out of thick rough on his way to a disappointing one-over 71.
Pederson may offer Atlanta some needed outfield depth following the loss of Ronald Acuña for the season.
Aaron Judge reportedly is among the New York Yankees players placed in COVID-19 protocol, prompting the postponement of Thursday's game vs. the Boston Red Sox.
Libby Schaaf claims the A's could expand their search for a new home if the city council doesn't approve a term sheet the organization "agrees with."
The Mets are among several teams interested in Cubs All-Star third baseman Kris Bryant.
Brooks Koepka had a solid breeze behind him when he stepped to the tee at the par-4 10th hole.
A new trade suggestion has the Philadelphia 76ers moving Ben Simmons to the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Team USA has a difficult task ahead of them in replacing Bradley Beal on the Olympic roster.
The Milwaukee Bucks mashed the reset button on the 2021 NBA Finals Wednesday night, securing a single-digit home court win that whittled the series down to a best-of-three and all but ensured that ABC would walk away from this meeting of smaller-market teams a quarter of a billion dollars richer. After a couple of one-sided […]
SANDWICH, England (Reuters) -American debutant Collin Morikawa tore up the Royal St George's links with a scintillating six-under 64 to storm into a three-shot lead at the British Open on Friday. The 24-year-old world number four collected seven birdies under sunny skies, with only one blemish, as he moved to nine under at the halfway stage of the 149th Championship. Until he dropped his only shot on the 15th hole, Morikawa looked set to lower the course record held by Nick Faldo and Payne Stewart and even threatened Branden Grace's 62 at Royal Birkdale in 2017, the best round in major championship history.
Golden State sounds very committed to finding a deal that involves the No. 7 and No. 14 overall picks.