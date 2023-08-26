'These kids are tough.' Hamilton bounces back from shutout to hand Lakota East one

LIBERTY TWP. — After suffering a season-opening shutout loss to Badin last week, the Hamilton High School football team bounced back in impressive fashion Friday night.

Wyman Carr grabbed a pair of interceptions, Antonio Mathis tossed a pair of touchdown passes and the Big Blue beat the Lakota East Thunderhawks 21-0 in a Greater Miami Conference opener.

“We’ve been working our butts off, every practice, every day,” Carr said. “It’s all that ‒ hard work, running hard, getting it done. We’re taking everything in from this game, and we’re going to enjoy it.

Hamilton’s Antonio Mathis throws a pass against Lakota East on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.

“It was crazy. I had dreamt about this, everything about this,” Carr added. “It was good.”

Mathis, a junior, hit a streaking Na’Sir Harper with a 25-yard touchdown pass down the middle to give the Big Blue a 7-0 lead with 7:19 to go in the first quarter.

Mathis then connected with R.J. Shephard on a 43-yard TD pass with 8:57 left in the second quarter that put Hamilton on top 14-0.

Cournell Bennett-McCoy scored on a 12-yard run with 1:25 showing on the second quarter clock to send the Big Blue into the half ahead 21-0.

Three keys to Hamilton’s victory

1. Big Blue’s defense was on another level on Friday. Lakota East quarterback J.T. Kitna found himself scrambling out of the pocket for most of the night.

“But, boy, that Trey Verdon and our D-line, boy,” Hamilton coach Arvie Crouch said. “They were after it tonight. I was really proud of those guys. Our coaches are really working their tails off ‒ and they got a shutout from it.”

2. Mathis operated Hamilton’s offense with perfection. The junior quarterback made the correct reads out of the pistol offense.

“These kids are tough,” Crouch said. “People don’t give them a lot of credit. Our kids are tough mentally.”

3. Hamilton was able to put aside its 18-0 shutout against Badin in Week 1 and move on from it.

“They really screwed up last week,” Crouch said. “They got a little too hyped-up last week for that game. If we would have done some things last week that we did tonight, we might be 2-0.”

Lakota East High School's football team runs onto the field for its first home game of the 2023 season.

Standout players

Gracen Goldsmith, Hamilton: The junior linebacker led the charge defensively for the Big Blue. Goldsmith wrapped up seven tackles and added a sack.

Cournell Bennett-McCoy, Hamilton: The senior rushed for 104 yards on 28 carries with a TD.

Antonio Mathis, Hamilton: The junior quarterback threw for 176 yards on 14 of 18 passes with no interceptions. He connected on two touchdown passes.

Cohen Reip, Lakota East: The junior linebacker had a game-high 12 tackles.

Zion Neal, Lakota East: The sophomore slot receiver caught 10 passes for 132 yards.

More: Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky week 2 high school football scores

How can they improve?

The Thunderhawks are still figuring out their system under first-year coach Jon Kitna.

The coach said turnovers were the decider on Friday night.

“We got beat by a better team,” Kitna said. “We just didn’t play good enough. We turned the ball over. We got behind the chains a lot. That’s a good football team over there. Those guys play hard; they played well. They know what they’re doing with their schemes, and they’re coached well.

“There’s no hiding in football. You have to come out swinging, and you have to play hard. They did that, and we weren’t good enough. We got beat by a better team.”

What’s next for the Big Blue and the Thunderhawks?

Both teams continue Greater Miami Conference play next week. Hamilton (1-1) hosts Mason next Friday, while Lakota East (1-1) travels to Princeton.

Hamilton 21, Lakota East 0

Hamilton ‒ 7 14 0 0 ‒ 21

Lakota East ‒ 0 0 0 0 ‒ 0

H: Harper 25 pass from Mathis (Stephens kick)

H: Shephard 43 pass from Mathis (Stephens kick)

H: Bennett-McCoy 12 run (Stephens kick)

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Ohio high school football: Hamilton beats Lakota East 21-0