Kids shoot 100 free throws each during Brooklyn basketball fundraiser

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A fundraiser for a youth sports organization in Brooklyn sent kids to the free throw line on Saturday.

But the shots — weren’t exactly free.

At the event for the New Heights organization, kids shot 100 free throws each.

“You get people, friends and family, to donate up from 10 cents to 20 dollars per made foul shots. So if someone donates a dollar, and you make 80 foul shots, they donate $80,” said Bryan Hurley, a member of the New Heights Emerging Leaders Council.

New Heights uses basketball to help kids on and off the court. The money raised Saturday helps them run sports clinics for kids in Brooklyn.

“We work with our students, making sure they get support academically, socially, and on the court — to make sure they’re going to be future leaders on and off the court, and future college graduates,” said Ted Smith, Executive Director.

The programs help kids like 10-year-old Amelia Edwards.

“I’ll be practicing to get better, cause every day I wake up and say ‘I can do better,’ and I can better every day,” she said.

Because she knows in basketball – like in life – not every shot she takes will be easy one.

“You always have to work hard for it,” she said.

If you’re interested in learning more about new heights or supporting their youth sports programs, visit here.

