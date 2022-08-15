This Kid's Reaction To Dropping His Hot Dog Is The Play Of The Day
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Detroit TigersLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
A young MLB fan who dropped his hot dog at the Tigers-White Sox game in Chicago on Sunday had an unexpected response: a face-palm!
And it’s pretty funny.
Absolutely brutal 🤦♂️ pic.twitter.com/4NoqTPrEA7
— White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) August 14, 2022
We’ve all had those d’oh! moments, kid. One Twitter user noted that given his grownup’s Detroit Tigers hat, the lad is likely to encounter more disappointment as a Tigers supporter.
Detroit resides in last place of the American League’s Central Division and hasn’t had a winning season since 2016. The team lost again on Sunday to compound the hot dog loss.
The Tigers’ whole season merits a face-palm.
Twitter shared the boy’s pain.
Grandma was like “Sucks to be you” and then takes bite out of her hotdog.
— Reno Hightower (@RenoHightower3) August 14, 2022
Kid just dropped a $12 hot dog and took it like a champ https://t.co/TLMhJbI4dj
— Eli Berk (@eli_berk) August 14, 2022
Old school dad, "Pick it up. It's still good."
— Steve Murray (@SteveMurray84) August 14, 2022
Poor kid finds out early in life that being a Tigers fan can provide some...unfortunate moments. https://t.co/Hw038dfebE
— ToshiroMifunny (@djallen66) August 14, 2022
Poor kid 🤣🤣
— Kelly 🍁🐧 (@RageGrl) August 14, 2022
I've never related to anything more than this. pic.twitter.com/TnsFo9SaEg
— CM (@cmedina8983) August 14, 2022
The best part of this is how his bun has 8 bites out of it but the actual hot dog has zero. 🤣 https://t.co/CGhgdqTctE
— Daniel (@Danlavoy) August 14, 2022
Somehow this is Tony La Russa's fault
— Jessica (@Slinkyka) August 14, 2022
That's a tough loss, but you could pick it up and put it right back on the bun and it would still be better than the hotdogs at Wrigley Field.
— citizenxoxo (@citizen_xoxo) August 14, 2022
This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.