This Kid's Reaction To Dropping His Hot Dog Is The Play Of The Day

A young MLB fan who dropped his hot dog at the Tigers-White Sox game in Chicago on Sunday had an unexpected response: a face-palm!

And it’s pretty funny.

We’ve all had those d’oh! moments, kid. One Twitter user noted that given his grownup’s Detroit Tigers hat, the lad is likely to encounter more disappointment as a Tigers supporter.

Detroit resides in last place of the American League’s Central Division and hasn’t had a winning season since 2016. The team lost again on Sunday to compound the hot dog loss.

The Tigers’ whole season merits a face-palm.

Twitter shared the boy’s pain.

Grandma was like “Sucks to be you” and then takes bite out of her hotdog. — Reno Hightower (@RenoHightower3) August 14, 2022

Kid just dropped a $12 hot dog and took it like a champ https://t.co/TLMhJbI4dj — Eli Berk (@eli_berk) August 14, 2022

Old school dad, "Pick it up. It's still good." — Steve Murray (@SteveMurray84) August 14, 2022

Poor kid finds out early in life that being a Tigers fan can provide some...unfortunate moments. https://t.co/Hw038dfebE — ToshiroMifunny (@djallen66) August 14, 2022

Poor kid 🤣🤣 — Kelly 🍁🐧 (@RageGrl) August 14, 2022

I've never related to anything more than this. pic.twitter.com/TnsFo9SaEg — CM (@cmedina8983) August 14, 2022

The best part of this is how his bun has 8 bites out of it but the actual hot dog has zero. 🤣 https://t.co/CGhgdqTctE — Daniel (@Danlavoy) August 14, 2022

Somehow this is Tony La Russa's fault — Jessica (@Slinkyka) August 14, 2022

That's a tough loss, but you could pick it up and put it right back on the bun and it would still be better than the hotdogs at Wrigley Field. — citizenxoxo (@citizen_xoxo) August 14, 2022

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

