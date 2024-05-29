Kids Night Out gives parents the night off

LA GRANDE — The 68th Kids Night Out will run 6-9 p.m. Friday, May 31, at Quinn Coliseum on the Eastern Oregon University campus in La Grande.

Sponsored by the EOU women’s basketball team, the event is open to children in kindergarten through sixth grade and features activities such as basketball, badminton, scooter bowling, bingo, board games, movies and dancing.

All areas will be well supervised, and professionals certified in first aid and CPR will be onsite. Participants should wear proper shoes and comfortable clothing for recreational play.

Cost is $10 per child. Concessions will be available, including a $4 “meal deal” of a hot dog, chips and a drink.

Pre-registration is offered but not required. Registration at the door will be open from 5:40 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Participants must be signed in and out and may leave early but cannot return.

For more information contact Anji Weissenfluh, head women's basketball coach, at 541-962-3263 or aweissen@eou.edu.