The Kids of Mo-Kan: Junior racers heat up the dragway

Jun. 24—ASBURY, Mo. — Five-year-old Ridge Rutledge, of Gravette, Arkansas, is counting the days until he can race down the track at Mo-Kan Dragway.

Ridge turns six next summer, and when he does, he becomes eligible to race. When he gets behind the wheel next summer, he will be following in the footsteps of his grandfather, John Rutledge; his dad, Aaron Rutledge; and his older brother, Gage Rutledge, 12, all of whom are avid drag racers.

"I'm excited," Ridge said about the chance to start racing.

Gage started racing four years ago, at the age 8.

"I was given the question, "Would you like to drag race?' I said 'Heck, yeah!'"

Gage laughed when he talked about his first race.

"The first time I got in the car and hit the gas, I cried," Gage said. "I was scared, but the second time was better. I came out here and did test runs and fell in love with it."

Asked how long he intends to compete as a drag racer, Gage said: "As long as I can."

Gage said Mo-Kan Dragway, north of Joplin, is his primary venue for racing, adding: "I like the track, I like the people. I just like everything about this track."

He races a 2023 Mike Bos junior dragster at speeds up to 80 mph. That car is Gage's second; his first will be passed down to Ridge.

"I think it's really neat to be able to do this together," Aaron said of the family. "I'm glad my dad helped me do it. He helps us work on everything. It's good family time. We really enjoy it, even though we are running all day long and sweating to death out in the heat."

He said Gage wins more races than he or his grandfather, but it's the family time that means the most to him.

"We're just here to have fun," Aaron added.

Gage said the most important thing he has learned from his grandfather and his dad is reaction time at the start. He put that lesson to work Saturday, with a near-perfect .001 second reaction time on his first run.

"That's probably the most important part of the run," Gage said. "They've taught me how to perfect it in every which way."

The sport also features a lot of female racers. Gage said he has no problems getting beat by a girl.

Equalizing sport

"It's a very equalizing sport," Aaron said. "You are only as good as you are. You tend to beat yourself more than getting beat by the other person. It's about you being as perfect as you can be all the way down the track. Hopefully, you are a little better than the other person, and that could be a male or a female even at the pro level."

Gage shared what he hopes to teach his little brother: "Don't get upset when you lose and have a fun time racing," Gage said.

Cooper Rees, 14, of Carthage, also comes from a racing family, including his grandfather, Greg Rees, who died in February. Cooper honors his memory on his dragster.

Cooper's father, Shane Rees, and older brother, Blaine Rees, also race. Cooper inherited the dragster he drives from Blaine.

He said its a family tradition that he loves, and his favorite part is the people he meets at the track.

"It's about the people I hang out with and getting to come out after a long week at school or working on race cars and getting to see the work I've put into the cars and getting to win."

Cooper sees racing as a long-term pursuit and said he hopes to race for the rest of his life.

Mo-Kan manager Tyler West said there are two classes for kids at the dragway, 6-9 year olds and 10-17 year olds. West said both classes run single-cylinder Briggs & Stratton engines.

"They are really testing the limits to what a single-cylinder engine can do," West said.

He estimates it takes as little as $2,000 to get a kid's car up and running.

"It's a pretty cost-effective way of getting a family into motorsports," West said. "It's a neat form of entertainment for a family to take on."

That cost is often offset when older children pass down cars to younger siblings.

West said in addition to teaching kids good sportsmanship, youth racing helps kids value the time they spend with family.

"That's a core memory that these kids can take with them through life and a core value as they become adults," West said.

He added that most weekends at Mo-Kan feature competitive events for the younger set and that both classes for kids can earn points for track championships to qualify for World Drag Racing Alliance championships.

Saturday's bracket series included about 25 to 30 junior dragsters from as far away as Colorado.

Teresa Goss, whose son, Andrew Goss, 22, began racing as a 9-year-old, said not only do kids learn good sportsmanship through racing, but they also get to meet a lot of kids from all over.

Andrew got involved after his dad, Steve Goss, retired from racing and went to work at the dragway. All three now work at Mo-Kan.

Mo-Kan celebrates its 62nd anniversary with the Nitro Chaos on July 19-20, when 20-plus nitro cars will make their way down the strip at speeds in excess of 200 mph. This year's Nitro Chaos event will include a visit from the stars of Discovery channel's "Street Outlaws," Farmtruck and AZN.