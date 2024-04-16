The Kids’ Marathon event hosted by Shannon and SAISD

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Shannon and SAISD are excited to host the annual Kids’ Marathon. The event is set to start on April 18th from 5:30- 7:30 p.m. This event is targeted for kids grades K-6 from both the San Angelo and surrounding areas.

The kids who participate will complete 26 miles in a four month time span at their respective campus. The last 0.2 miles will be completed down at San Angelo Stadium in celebratory fashion. This event is a combination of the kids hard work and desire to lead a healthy lifestyle, with fun games and information given by local businesses and other organizations.

This event is completely free. You can pre-register your child, or show up to San Angelo Stadium the day of the event and participate in this event, fun for the whole family!

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.