Kids can learn about competitive gaming this summer at Concord

ATHENS, WV (WVNS) – Concord Esports is giving kids a chance to experience competitive gaming over the summer.

The Concord Esports Summer Camp is making another appearance this summer.

There are four different camps for different age groups.

These camps include the Youth Camp, Targeted Camp, FPS Camp, and Recruit Camp.

The Youth Camp is for ages 8 and up, The Targeted Camp is for specific games, the FPS Camp is for ages 12 and up who want to solely improve, and the Recruit Camp is for more involved coaching.

The first camp starts on June 24th and lasts through June 27th and the last starts on July 22nd and lasts through July 25th.

