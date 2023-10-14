Kid's Dragon Costume Pops to Full Glory in Seconds Thanks to Dad's 'Bright Idea'

A Missouri dad had to think quickly recently as his son asked to see his new Halloween costume fully inflated before school, and resorted to using the family’s leaf blower for efficiency.

The amusing video was recorded by Laura Wetherington at the family home in Dixon, and shows her son in a flattened dragon costume holding one end of the gardening equipment.

On the other end, his dad prepared to put his “bright idea” in action, Wetherington told Storyful, with video showing the costume popping in its full glory on the second run. Credit: Laura Wetherington via Storyful