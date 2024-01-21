'The kids are alright': Here's how youth is driving Maysville's wrestling success

HEATH — It's doubtful many on Maysville's wrestling team are cranking up old tracks from The Who during their spare time.

The dulcet tones of Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend remain some of the best in the history of rock and roll. And one of their most famous lines just happens to describe these Panthers perfectly.

"The kids are alright."

Coach Shawn Connors' Panthers might be starting seven freshmen, but these aren't your run-of-the-mill, wet-behind-the-ears types simply trying to navigate through the briars and brambles.

With a glut of young contributors, Connors has a group that continues to stay ahead of the game, as evidenced by a runner-up finish at Saturday's Robin Drumm Invitational at Heath High School.

Only Galion Northmor, which boasted five individual champions, scored more than Maysville's 214 1/2 in the 21-team event that featured five Muskingum Valley League teams place in the top 10.

Exceeding expectations

The Panthers, led by freshmen champions Carter Abella at 120 pounds and Jayce Daniels at 126, produced seven semifinalists and nine placers after pool matches.

Of the Panthers' placers, six were freshmen. In all, MVL schools had representation in nine finals matchups, and that was with Sheridan not bringing its starters.

For Maysville, it was a continuance of life on the fast track. Many of the freshmen have been a part of the youth program that Connors and others resurrected after he returned to the district.

Maysville coach Shawn Connors gives a pep talk to Lincoln Gatewood during a pool match on Saturday during the Robin Drumm Invitational at Heath High School. Maysville had a pair of champions and finished runner-up among 21 teams, continuing a run of success fueled by underclassmen.

The rewards are already being reaped. Saturday's finish came on the heels of titles at Williamsport Westfall on Dec. 9 and Sheridan on Dec. 21, and a fourth-place finish among 17 teams against a strong field at Licking Valley on Jan. 6.

Walker Archer (second at 113), Abella (a 7-6 winner over Northmor's Ethan Amens in the finals) and Daniels (a 3-1 winner over Nelsonville-York's Holden Hodgson) were part of three consecutive weight classes where freshmen reached he finals on Saturday.

D.J. Waite, a freshman at 132, suffered a hard-fought 8-4 loss to Crooksville junior Christian Browning in the semifinals before rolling to a 12-2 major decision over John Glenn's Kris Wise in the third-place match.

Freshmen Kade Renner was fifth at 190 and Gavin Duncan sixth at 165.

"Our freshmen, they are wrestling well and our upperclassmen are coming along," Connors said. "The (underclassmen) have been at it longer. They have been wrestling longer. They understand the concept — they're starting to get it, starting to believe. The upperclassmen are buying into that and becoming better leaders because of it."

Carter Abella, of Maysville, wrestles Groveport-Madison's Jacoby Lott at 120 pounds during pool wresling on Saturday during the Robin Drumm Invitational at Heath High School. Abella was one of two champions as Maysville finished runner-up among 21 teams, continuing a run of success fueled by underclassmen.

Specifically, he was speaking of juniors Caleb Monlux, Alijuh Ridenour and Logan Wilhite, who themselves have shown some grit this season. Wilhite and Monlux continue to battle through shoulder injuries.

Monlux reached the finals at 138 before falling to Crooksville junior Jacob Hammer, 6-3. Wilhite did the same at 150 before being pinned by Waterford freshman Hayden Jones, who upped his record to 29-0. Ridenour finished sixth at 144.

"(Monlux) really picks up our team and pushes everyone in the room," Daniels said. "He is a really big leader on our team."

'We like to make each other better'

Daniels, now 15-4, said the team was optimistic about its chances entering the season, with a chance to win a few tournaments.

"But I think it has gone even better than we thought," said Daniels, who felt he saw improvement in his offense and work from the bottom position on Saturday. "We are doing pretty well. We like to make each other better in the room, work off each other and get better every day."

Connors said the time will come when his freshmen must wrestle bigger, stronger and more seasoned upperclassmen. That is likely what will stand in their path at the Division II sectional and district tournaments.

With the season in full swing as February approaches, he wants to see more focus on technique and collectively stacking moves to finish matches.

That in mind, he is enjoying the development.

"I knew we would be successful at tournaments," Connors said. "But when you're depending on that many freshmen to go out and wrestle at a high level and place — we've beaten state qualifiers. Multiple freshmen have.

"Freshmen aren't supposed to be beating returning state qualifiers who are juniors and seniors with men muscle, when we still have no muscle," Connors added. "That is just the way it is."

