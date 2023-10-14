'Kids against men:' Young Bristol-Plymouth out-run, out-blocked by West Bridgewater

TAUNTON— In high school football, when one team is older, larger and more experienced line than their opponent, chances are high they'll come out victorious.

That was certainly the case for West Bridgewater Friday night.

Led by a solid showing from their backfield aided by strong blocking from their linemen, the Wildcats (4-2) cruised to a 34-0 non-league win over Bristol-Plymouth (2-4, 0-1 Mayflower Large) Friday night at Taunton High's Aleixo "Tiger" Stadium.

"I wanted to throw more tonight to be honest, but once we got the lead I kind of wanted to grind the clock, hold onto the ball and chew out the time," West Bridgewater coach Justin Kogler said. "The kids made some big plays. The linemen blocked well, especially on the perimeter, so (our backfield) had a lot of room to run."

The Wildcats set the tone early as sophomore wide receiver Ryan Nunes returned the a punt of B-P's opening drive for a touchdown, then proceeded to find the end zone on their next four drives.

"That was huge," Kogler said of the return. "Any time you can score on special teams that really takes the wind out of the sails of the other team. (B-P) had a nice drive to start off there, they had a couple of first downs and some good plays and then we hit that punt return and that changed things a little bit."

Sophomore running back Ty Holmes led the way for West Bridgewater with 10 carries for 177 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Senior running back Christian Packard nine carries for 55 yards and a pair of touchdowns while senior quarterback James Harris had six carries for 82 yards.

As for the Craftsmen, who coach John Parris said have not had the same offensive line in any of their games so far, the Wildcats were simply too much to handle.

FOLLOW LIVE: Greater Taunton high school football Week 6 scores and highlights

"We’re trying to evolve as an offense and defense, but I’ve got 15-year-olds playing against men," Parris said. "I coach great kids. (Senior quarterback) Ryan (Donovan) plays his ass off. I’ve got three or four kids that are playing hard and we’re learning. It is what it is.”

Donovan went 10-of-17 passing for 78 yards and was held to just 17 yards on seven carries as West Bridgewater dominated at the line of scrimmage.

After back-to-back losses to tough competition, Parris hasn't become too discouraged, knowing gaining varsity experience for his younger players will pay off in the end.

"I love coaching these kids (but) we’ve got some work to do," Parris said. "My skill players are okay, it’s just we’re extremely young and not very disciplined on our lines."

Both teams return to action next week, with the Wildcats hosting Blue Hills (4-2, 2-0 Mayflower Large) Friday while the Craftsmen will face Tri-County (3-2, 1-1 Mayflower Large) at Xaverian Brothers High School in a Saturday afternoon clash.

Taunton Daily Gazette sports reporter Cameron Merritt can be reached at cmerritt@tauntongazette.com. You can follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, at @CamMerritt_News. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to the Taunton Daily Gazette today.

This article originally appeared on The Taunton Daily Gazette: B-P football out-run, out-blocked by experienced West Bridgewater