Kidnapped Israeli solider seen embracing her grandmother after release from captivity
Kidnapped Israeli solider seen embracing her grandmother after release from captivity
Kidnapped Israeli solider seen embracing her grandmother after release from captivity
Retton provided her statement a week after her family announced that she'd returned home from a days-long trip to the ICU.
Nae’Qwan Tomlin was arrested on Sunday morning at a bar near Kansas State’s campus after an alleged fight.
After a wild day of surprises and many near-upsets, we have a little more clarity ahead of the first College Football Playoff rankings show.
Ratings might impact where you watch the games, but they won't affect whether you can watch. Besides, did you really need more Dodgers and Astros?
Andy Behrens breaks down the top fantasy football adds at each position heading into Week 8.
The team signed Lucas Havrisik after parting ways with Maher.
"I cannot be the person/player that I need to be for this team as well as tend to my family from afar," Jones wrote in a statement.
The Olympic icon was battling a rare form of pneumonia in the ICU earlier this month, and at one point was “fighting for her life.”
I developed The Bill Russell Scale in 2021 to create "an unbiased ranking of unassailable players" prior to the NBA's release of its 75th anniversary team. In his honor, we will now hold everyone to that standard annually.
McCall was stretchered off the field in the fourth quarter of CCU's win over Arkansas State.
“I have no awareness of anyone on our staff having done that or having directed that action."
Each team’s statement varied in language but dovetailed in sentiment. The statements’ content, as much as their mere existence, should resonate.
Clark only played two games with the Broncos after being signed in June.
Kai Jones has been away from the team this fall due to “personal reasons,” and he posted earlier this week that he wanted to be traded.
Everything you need to know about the day in sports.
Overtime Elite, an Atlanta-based program, released its fall and regular-season schedule, highlighting some of the premier young talent coming up and set to hit the NBA in a couple years.
The question some fans have raised is if there is a criminal element at play here?
Charles McDonald is joined by the great Bill Barnwell to react to some big news around the trade deadline and debrief a wild Week 8 in the NFL. The duo start by discussing the Giants trading Leonard Williams and what that means for their outlook in 2023, the Falcons and their offensive and quarterback-related woes, the disaster of a game that Jets-Giants turned out to be and an update on the Sam Howell sack record campaign. Later, Charles and Bill give their biggest takeaways from Week 8, including getting to the bottom of the Chiefs' offensive problems, the stellar NFL debut for Will Levis, Brock Purdy and the 49ers' fall back to Earth, Joe Burrow and the Bengals' resurgence, what's next for the Vikings and Kirk Cousins and if a wide receiver (like Tyreek Hill or AJ Brown) could really win MVP.
The Brian Ferentz saga at Iowa is coming to an end.
Upsets can emerge where we least expect them, so we'll have our eye out for major surprises in Week 9.