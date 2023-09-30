Kidderminster Harriers 1-2 Barnet

First-half goals from Anthony Hartigan and Callum Stead put Barnet on the path to a 2-1 victory over Kidderminster Harriers to deepen the National League bottom club's woes.

Kidderminster stumbled out of the traps as Hartigan put the Bees ahead on eight minutes with an excellent free-kick that found the top corner.

Harriers might have had an instant response but Alex Penny's volley whistled over the bar before Stead grabbed his first Barnet goal when he headed home from close range after 27 minutes.

The hosts gave themselves hope when Krystian Pearce nodded in from Joe Leesley's cross in the 64th minute.

But they could find no way through again and second-placed Barnet held on for their second win of the week, to lengthen Harriers' losing run to five straight defeats.

Report supplied by PA Media.