Kidderminster Harriers 1-1 Rochdale

Veteran defender Ethan Ebanks-Landell headed a late equaliser to earn Rochdale a 1-1 draw with Kidderminster in their National League match at Aggborough Stadium.

The Harriers - promoted last season but without a win in their last five games - went ahead in the 18th minute when Joe Leesley fired Jack Lambert's cross into the top corner.

Harvey Gilmour went close for Rochdale with an angled drive which flew just wide.

The visitors, though, were eventually back on level terms with 15 minutes left when captain Ebanks-Landell headed in from a corner.

Dale thought they had won it in stoppage time but Ian Henderson's goal from a free-kick into the penalty area was ruled out for offside.

