Kidd wins 5K race at Frederick Running Festival

Ross Kidd of Arbutus won the Frederick Running Festival’s Twilight 5K on Saturday evening in 16:10. He finished 1:21 ahead of second-place finisher Tanka Magar of Nottingham, Mass.

Kidd said after the race that his personal record was 15:59 and his goal on Saturday was to break 16 minutes.

Last year, Kidd ran both the half-marathon (finishing in 1:19.13, in 11th place) and the 5K (finishing in 16:49, in third place). He said the pair of races made him feel a little “beat up” last year, so he focused on the 5K this year.

The top Frederick County finisher was Chris Burgenson of Middletown, who was fourth in 17:48.

Hayley Parker of Knoxville was the top female finisher, at 21:43.