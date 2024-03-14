Kidd praises CP3, who soon will pass him on all-time NBA assists list originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

As Chris Paul closes in on passing him for second on the all-time NBA assists list, Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd has plenty of praise for the Warriors point guard.

Speaking at a pregame press conference before the Warriors' 109-99 loss to the Mavericks on Wednesday at American Airlines Center, Kidd was asked what he thought of Paul potentially passing him on the all-time list, with the NBA Hall of Famer praising Paul's playing ability and influence on younger players.

“There's no better person to pass it,” Kidd said. “He's had an incredible, Hall of Fame career… When you talk about the point guard position, he's the blueprint of success. He's going to go down as one of the best to run a team.

"I think a lot of younger players look up to him. He's a competitive guy, he has a big heart, loves the competition. He's not afraid. No better person to pass me in assists.”

Warriors coach Steve Kerr also had plenty of glowing remarks about Paul, noting during his pregame press conference how unique the 38-year-old’s skill set is and his impact on the game.

“There just aren't many guys like him anymore,” Kerr said. “I think Steph [Curry] has influenced a lot of the young point guards in the league now. So, shooting the three is a much bigger deal for the modern point guard compared to guys like Chris. He is a little bit of a dying breed.

“You hope that we're still going to be able to produce some pass-first point guards because I think they just add so much to the game. But yeah, Chris has been at the top of his craft for a long time.”

Paul currently sits at 11,790 assists, with Kidd at 12,091, meaning it likely is that Kidd will be passed at some point before Paul ultimately retires. John Stockton holds the all-time record with a whopping 15,806 assists.

Additionally, Kidd and Paul occupy the second and third spots in the all-time steals list at 2,684 and 2,597 respectively, so it’s possible that Paul could surpass him on that list as well.

