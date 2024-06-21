Kid tells Dolphins' Tyreek Hill he looks up to Bengals' Ja’Marr Chase in hilarious clip

Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill and a young football player had a funny exchange at Hill’s youth football camp.

Hill asked the kid what position he played. When the kid said wide receiver, Hill responded with a logical follow-up: Which player does he look up to?

“Ja’Marr Chase,” the kid said, earning a raucous round of laughter from the room.

“It was a set-up question!” Hill responded. “… I love it. You are an honest guy. You know what, you’re going to be my new friend today.”

Hill’s camp also went viral earlier this week when he got burned – almost falling to the ground – for a touchdown by one of his elementary school-aged campers.

Tyreek Hill brought his youth football speed camp to Rochester today.



A lot of hands-on instruction from the Dolphins WR. Plenty of 1-on-1's with campers. Hill won most of the battles.



