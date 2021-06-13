Kid goes crazy after receiving racket from Novak Djokovic after French Open triumph

Most fans attending any sporting event are just lucky to have a ticket to enjoy the action that's in front of them.

And if they are fortunate to leave the arena or stadium with a souvenir — especially from an athlete and not the high-priced gift shop — it can make for memories that last a lifetime.

That's exactly what happened to a young lad after Sunday's men's French Open final.

After Novak Djokovic rallied from two sets down to defeat Stefanos Tsitsipas (6) 6-7; 2-6; 6-3; 6-2; 6-4, to became the first man in the Open Era to win all four Grand Slam titles at least twice. Djokovic walked over to the kid and handed him a racket.

Djokovic gave his racket to this kid and the kid is in delirium pic.twitter.com/0BUk3syEVZ — Koro (@nonsmoknlifboat) June 13, 2021

The young kid's reaction: well, let's just say it was utter disbelief and total shock.

Djokovic is one major victory behind Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for the most men's Grand Slam titles of all time.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: French Open champ Novak Djokovic makes boy's day with racket giveaway