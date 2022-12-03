Kid who dressed up as Kirk Cousins in chain will be back at Vikings game on Sunday

The Vikings have found themselves a kid who may end up being part mascot, part good-luck charm.

Via Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, the boy who attended last Thursday’s Patriots-Vikings game without a shirt and with a bunch of chains (an homage to quarterback Kirk Cousins on the plane home after last month’s win at Washington) will be present Sunday’s game against the Jets as a guest of the team.

Lincoln Gustafon, who turns eight on Sunday, will make the drive from Denver, Iowa to Minneapolis with his family for the game.

Lincoln got the word in a Thursday Zoom call from Cousins. The Vikings have posted clips from the exchange in social media.

The Vikings have two more home games after this one. If they win, they’ll need to bring Lincoln back for Week 15 against the Colts, and Week 16 against the Giants.

