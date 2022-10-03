Kickoff & TV information made official for Florida vs LSU game

The next chapter in the Florida-LSU rivalry will be played in primetime. The Oct. 15 matchup is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. EDT and will be broadcast on ESPN.

This season’s matchup will be the 69th in the series history, with Florida holding a 33-32-3 advantage all time. Despite being in separate divisions, these teams play every season as permanent crossover rivals. In fact, they have played every season since 1953, with the exception of a three-year gap from 1968-1970.

This year’s matchup will carry some extra stakes. Both teams have head coaches in their first season with their respective programs. The Gators hired former Louisiana head coach Billy Napier, whom LSU passed over in their coaching search. Instead, the Tigers hired former Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly to replace national championship winning-coach, Ed Orgeron.

Game time vs. LSU is set! 🐊 🕖 7:00 p.m. ET

📺 @ESPN

📍 The Swamp pic.twitter.com/791ff4xhAm — Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) October 3, 2022

The Tigers are currently on a three-game win streak, with the last two matchups providing plenty of excitement with Marco Wilson’s show-throwing in 2020 and a 49-42 shootout last season. The Florida ticket office announced earlier this season that the game is officially sold out. The Orange and Blue have had four sell-outs since 2018: LSU (2018), Auburn (2019), Alabama (2019), and FSU (2021). The 2019 Alabama game was the only loss from that list.

Before the Gators take on LSU, they have to get through Missouri. Florida will host Missouri on Saturday in their annual homecoming game. Kickoff is scheduled for noon p.m. EDT. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU.

Related

ESPN's latest bowl projections have Gators in these December games The Athletic's updated FBS rankings after Week 5 has Florida at this spot Florida remains outside of AP Poll after Week 5 Florida football offers this highly coveted JUCO OL recruit Gators to get this 5-star QB recruit on campus for Sunday's game

Story continues

List

Florida still unranked in Week 5 USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

List

Social media's reactions to Florida's dominant victory over Eastern Washington

List

Pat Dooley's Six Pack: Quick takes from Florida's authoritative win over Eastern Washington

List

5 major takeaways from Florida's blowout win over Eastern Washington

List

Good, Bad and Ugly: Gators Wire's staff reactions to Florida's big win over EWU

List

Monday Brunch: Pat Dooley's tastiest morsels from Florida's Week 5 win

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire