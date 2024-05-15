Kickoff times for two more Florida football games revealed. Here's when the Gators will play

The start times for two more Florida football games were revealed on Wednesday.

The Florida Gators will host Texas A&M at The Swamp on Sept. 14 at 3:30 p.m. in their SEC opener, while UF's game against Georgia will kick off at 3:30 p.m. from EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville.

Both games will air on ABC.

Texas A&M, led by first-year coach Mike Elko, and strong-armed quarterback Connor Weigman, will make its first trip to The Swamp since beating UF 19-17 on Oct. 14, 2017. Overall, Florida and Texas A&M have gone 3-3 in six games dating back to 1962.

Georgia has won three straight and six of its last seven games against the Gators. The Bulldogs will be led by Heisman candidate Carson Beck at quarterback, have gone 94-16 overall and 56-9 in SEC play under ninth-year head coach Kirby Smart.

The Bulldogs lead the overall series between the two schools, 56–44, with two ties.

Florida and Miami will kick off at 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 31 at The Swamp in another game that will air on ABC.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Florida football kickoff times for two more games revealed