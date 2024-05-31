Kickoff times, TV networks set for Colorado’s 2024 matchups against Colorado State, Oklahoma State

The Colorado football program picked up two more nationally televised games ahead of their 2024 season, learning the game times and television networks of their matchups against Colorado State and Oklahoma State.

The highly-anticipated Rocky Mountain Showdown will kickoff at 5:30 p.m. MT on CBS, with the Buffaloes playing the Rams in Fort Collins on Sept. 14. CU will wrap up the regular season against the Cowboys at 10 a.m. MT on ABC on the morning of Nov. 29 at Folsom Field. The Big 12 also announced that ESPN has the broadcast rights to the Buffs’ Oct. 26 home matchup against the Cincinnati Bearcats, though the game time and specific channel are to be determined.

Details for the two games were announced on Thursday, with television partners of the major college football conferences revealing the full schedule of the first three weeks of the 2024 season along with a select number of weekday games throughout the year.

The Buffs’ first two contests against the North Dakota State Bison and the Nebraska Cornhuskers were previously announced earlier this May. CU’s home and regular season opener against NDSU will be broadcast on ESPN at 6 p.m. MT on Aug. 29. Their Week 2 rivalry game at Nebraska will be broadcast on NBC at 5:30 p.m. MT on Sept. 7.

