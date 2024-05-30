Kickoff times, TV networks announced for Vols’ first two home games

Tennessee will kick off its 2024 football season on Aug. 31 against Chattanooga at Neyland Stadium.

The 2024 campaign will be the fourth for the Vols under head coach Josh Heupel. Heupel compiled a 27-12 (14-10 SEC) record from 2021-23 at Tennessee.

A kickoff time was announced on Thursday for the Tennessee-Chattanooga game. The 44th meeting between the Vols and Moccasins will kick off at 12:45 p.m. EDT and will be televised by SEC Network.

Tennessee also announced a kickoff time for its contest with Kent State on Sept. 14. The Week 3 non-conference matchup is scheduled for 7:45 p.m. EDT and will be televised by SEC Network.

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire