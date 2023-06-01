Kickoff times and TV network details released for Texas A&M’s first three 2023 football games

It’s June 1, and you know what that means? The start of the 2023 college football season is less than 100 days away, and in the current NIL/recruiting climate, it feels more like three weeks to those of us in the industry.

For Texas A&M, the 2023 campaign is filled with many storylines, while head coach Jimbo Fisher’s future with the program is tied to newly minted offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino’s immediate impact or lack thereof. On Wednesday, The TV Networks and Kickoff times for A&M’s first three games of the season were released to the public, showing how fans will plan their weekend in early Sept.

Sept. 2, New Mexico at Texas A&M: 6:00 p.m. on ESPN

Sept. 9, Texas A&M at Miami: 2:30 p.m. on ABC

Sept. 16, Louisiana-Monroe at Texas A&M: 3:00 p.m. on the SEC Network

The other game time released is Texas A&M’s fourth nonconference home matchup vs. Abilene Christian on Nov. 18 at 11:00 a.m. on ESPN+ and SEC Network +. Not to disregard New Mexico or Louisina-Monroe, but the Miami game is the first big test for the Maroon and White next season, as the Hurricanes look for revenge after falling 17-9 early last season in one of the uglier primetime games, so expect both teams to look very different in what should be a sunny Miami afternoon on Sept. 9th.

