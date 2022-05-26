Kickoff times, TV details revealed for four 2022 Michigan State football games

We have under 100 days left until Michigan State football will return to action, and we now know when their first four games will be played.

The start times for the first four games of the season were released on Thursday, and you can find those below.

Sept. 2 vs. Western Michigan

Kickoff: 7pm ET

TV: ESPN

Sept. 10 vs. Akron

Kickoff: 4pm ET

TV: BTN

Sept. 17 @ Washington

Kickoff: 7:30pm ET

TV: ABC

Oct. 15 vs. Wisconsin (Homecoming)

Kickoff: 3:30pm or 4pm ET

TV: TBD

