Kickoff times, TV details revealed for four 2022 Michigan State football games
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Michigan State SpartansLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
We have under 100 days left until Michigan State football will return to action, and we now know when their first four games will be played.
The start times for the first four games of the season were released on Thursday, and you can find those below.
Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Andrew Brewster on Twitter @IAmBrewster.
Sept. 2 vs. Western Michigan
Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports
Kickoff: 7pm ET
TV: ESPN
Sept. 10 vs. Akron
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Kickoff: 4pm ET
TV: BTN
Sept. 17 @ Washington
James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
Kickoff: 7:30pm ET
TV: ABC
Oct. 15 vs. Wisconsin (Homecoming)
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Kickoff: 3:30pm or 4pm ET
TV: TBD
1
1