Kickoff times and TV info announced for Washington, Utah games

We now know the start times and television information for Colorado’s final two games of the season. In Week 12, the Buffs host Washington on Nov. 20 and will kick things off at 1:00 p.m. MT on the Pac-12 Network. The regular season finale comes next on Friday, Nov. 26 when CU visits Utah for a 2:00 p.m. MT game on FOX. It will be the Buffs’ third time this season playing on FOX.

Against Utah, the Buffs could have a chance to play spoiler as the Utes currently lead the Pac-12 South at 5-1.

Kickoff times and television info were also announced for a few other Week 12 and Week 13 Pac-12 games:

Friday, Nov. 19

Arizona at Washington State: 6:00 p.m. PT (7:00 p.m. MT), Pac-12 Network

Saturday, Nov. 20

California at Stanford: 4:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. MT), Pac-12 Network

Arizona State at Oregon State: 7:30 p.m. PT (8:30 p.m. MT), ESPN

Friday, Nov. 26