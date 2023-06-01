Kickoff times/TV info announced for more 2023 Colorado football games, including home opener vs. Nebraska

Colorado is going to be on national television quite a bit throughout head coach Deion Sanders’ first season leading the Buffs.

So far, five games have officially been taken by national networks, including the highly-anticipated home opener against Nebraska. We learned in mid-May that FOX will broadcast the 2023 season opener at TCU, and on Wednesday, kickoff times/television information for four other games also became known.

“We are extremely honored to be chosen to appear on multiple networks to start this epic season,” Sanders said in a press release. “The exposure this provides to our student-athletes is one reason they came to the University of Colorado. ‘We Coming.’ “

Below are the kickoff times and television channels for those four aforementioned games:

Sept. 9 vs. Nebraska — 10 a.m. (FOX)

Like the Buffaloes’ season opener at TCU, their home opener against Nebraska will also be a FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff game, which means the Buffs and Huskers are set for a 10 a.m. start in the Mountain time zone.

Sept. 16 vs. Colorado State — 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Aug 30, 2019; Denver, CO, USA; Members of the Colorado State Rams and the Colorado Buffaloes line up from each other in the second quarter at Broncos Stadium at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffaloes’ first night game of the season comes against in-state rival Colorado State. This matchup marks the Rams’ first visit to Folsom Field since 2009.

Oct. 13 vs. Stanford — 8 p.m. (ESPN)

BOULDER, COLORADO – NOVEMBER 09: Jaren Mangham #1 of the Colorado Buffaloes carries the ball against Stanford Cardinal in the third quarter at Folsom Field on November 09, 2019 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Stanford’s first trip to Boulder since 2019 comes in a rare Friday the 13th night game on ESPN. The Buffs are 3-0 in their last three games against the Cardinal.

Nov. 17 at Washington State 8:30 p.m. (FS1)

Colorado’s only other scheduled Friday night game of the 2023 regular comes at Washington State on Nov. 17. Will the Buffs be fighting for bowl eligibility at this point?

