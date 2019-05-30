Kickoff times set for three Oregon State football games originally appeared on nbcsportsnorthwest.com

Is it football season yet? Almost! For all you Oregon State fans August 30th can't get here fast enough. We've known the schedule for some time now, but now we are finally getting some kickoff times to set our game day clocks to.

On Thursday, Oregon State released the kickoff times for three games:

- The season opener against Oklahoma State on August 30th will kickoff at 7:30 p.m.

- September 14th against Cal Poly will kickoff at 1:15 p.m.

- November 8th against Washington will kickoff at 7:30 p.m.

All three of these games are home games for the Beavers.

