Kickoff times set for three Illini home games

May 30—CHAMPAIGN — Illinois will open the 2024 college football season in primetime. The Illini's season opener against Eastern Illinois on Thursday, Aug. 29, was scheduled for an 8 p.m. kickoff on Big Ten Network.

That's one of three start times announced Thursday. Illinois will also play Kansas at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7 on Fox Sports 1 and Central Michigan for homecoming on Saturday, Sept. 14, with an 11 a.m. kickoff on Peacock.

The Illinois-Nebraska game, which was previously moved to Friday, Sept. 20, is also a primetime matchup with a 7 p.m. kickoff in Lincoln, Neb., on Fox.

Two other games for the coming season have tentative start times. Illinois will play at Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 28, at either 2:30/3 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. It's the same as-yet-official schedule for the Saturday, Oct. 26, game at Oregon. Broadcast information for those two games has yet to be released.