Kickoff times, networks announced for Auburn’s first three games

Great news, Auburn fans! You can now plan tailgates, watch parties, and even trips to the Plains for Auburn football’s first three games of the 2024 season.

All 16 SEC programs have learned the start times for their first three games of the season and the networks on which they will play. Auburn’s first three games will be played at Jordan-Hare Stadium, with two of those games earning the prime time treatment.

The Tigers’ season opener with in-state foe Alabama A&M will begin at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network+, ESPN’s digital platform. The Tigers and Bulldogs have played twice in history, with Auburn owning a 2-0 record.

Auburn will host ACC newcomer California in week two, which is a return trip from last season’s 14-10 Auburn win over the Golden Bears in Berkeley. Auburn will face Cal at 2:30 p.m. CT, which should benefit Auburn due to the expected high humidity and temperature in Alabama at that time of year. ESPN 2 will provide live coverage of Auburn vs. Cal.

The final nonconference game before a six-game SEC stretch for Auburn will begin at 6:30 p.m. CT, and will be broadcasted on either ESPN 2 or ESPNU. Auburn’s contest with New Mexico on Sept. 14 will be its first against the Lobos in program history, and will serve as this season’s homecoming game.

Auburn will look to build on its 6-7 campaign in 2023. The 2024 season will be the second under head coach Hugh Freeze, and will feature several talented roster additions including Cam Coleman, KeAndre Lambert-Smith, and Jerrin Thompson.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire