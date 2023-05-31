Kickoff times, network selections announced for three 2023 Texas football home games

Texas Orange Team quarterback Arch Manning (16) runs the ball as White Team linebacker David Gbenda goes to defend during the first half of the Longhorn's Orange and White spring football game in Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, Saturday, April 15, 2023.

Kickoff times and network selections for Texas' home football games vs. Rice, Wyoming and Texas Tech were announced on Wednesday.

The Longhorns will open their season at Royal-Memorial Stadium vs. Rice on Saturday, Sept. 2. The game will air on Fox and kick off at 2:30 p.m. It'll be Steve Sarkisian's third season as head coach and the 97th meeting between the teams. Texas has won the last 15 meetings and lead the all-time series 74-21-1, including a 44-8 record at home. The last time the two teams played in 2021, Texas decimated the Owls 58-0.

The Longhorns' last nonconference matchup will be vs. Wyoming on Saturday, Sept. 16, and will air on Longhorn Network at 7 p.m. It'll be Texas' sixth time facing off vs. Wyoming, having won the previous five with four being held in Austin.

The Longhorns will host Texas Tech for the 73rd time in history and the 40th time at DKR. The game will be held on Friday, Nov. 24 with a 6:30 p.m. kickoff on ABC. Last year, Texas fell to the Red Raiders 37-34 in overtime despite leading by two touchdowns near the end of the third quarter. Nonetheless, the Longhorns hold an all-time record of 54-18 against the Red Raiders, including a 32-7 mark when the teams meet in Austin.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Kickoff times for three 2023 Texas football home games announced