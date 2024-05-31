Advertisement
Kickoff times, broadcast schedule announced for first four Arkansas State football games of 2024

ryan turbeville
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – With less than 100 days before the 2024 football season starts, Arkansas State University fans should start prepping for kickoff.

A Thursday release announced kick-off times for A-State’s first four games of the 2024 season as well as where Red Wolves fans can watch from home.

The release states that the broadcast schedule for the remaining eight games of the season will be announced at a later date.

  • University of Central Arkansas @ Home – 6 p.m. on Aug. 31 – ESPN+

  • University of Tulsa @ Home – 6 p.m. on Sept. 7 – ESPN+

  • University of Michigan @ Ann Arbor, Michigan – 11 a.m. on Sept. 14 – Big Ten Network

  • Iowa State University @ Ames, Iowa – 1 p.m. on Sept. 21 – ESPN+

University officials noted that game times were previously announced for home games against South Alabama (Oct. 5 at 6 p.m.), Troy (Oct. 26 at 6 p.m.), ULM (Nov. 23 at 2 p.m.) and Old Dominion (Nov. 30 at 2 p.m.).

This past season A-State made their first bowl appearance since 2019 at the Camellia Bowl but fell to the Northern Illinois Huskies 19-21.

Tickets for the 2024 season can be purchased at AStateRedWolves.com/Tickets.

