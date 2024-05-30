Kickoff times announced for three more TCU football games this fall

More kickoff times for TCU football were announced Thursday afternoon.

After opening the season on the road at Stanford at 9:30 p.m. Aug. 30, the Horned Frogs home opener against Long Island University on Sept. 7 is set for 7 p.m.

The most notable update came with TCU’s Big 12 opener against Central Florida. The Horned Frogs will face the Knights at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 14 at Amon G. Carter Stadium. The Knights could be a darkhorse to contend in the league with the addition of Arkansas transfer quarterback K.J. Jefferson, who thrived under Horned Frogs offensive coordinator Kendal Briles during his time with the Razorbacks.

TCU will also kickoff against Houston at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4. TCU defeated the Cougars 36-13 on the road last season, but now Houston will be led by former Tulane coach Willie Fritz.

Here’s how TCU’s schedule currently looks:

Aug. 30 – at Stanford, 9:30 p.m. CT, ESPN

Sept. 7 – LIU, 7 p.m., ESPN+

Sept. 14 – UCF*, 6:30 p.m., FOX

Sept. 21 – at SMU

Sept. 28 – at Kansas*, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

Oct. 4 – Houston*, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

Oct. 19 – at Utah*

Oct. 26 – Texas Tech*

Nov. 2 – at Baylor*

Nov. 9 – Oklahoma State*

Nov. 23 – Arizona*

Nov. 30 – at Cincinnati*

*Big 12 Conference game